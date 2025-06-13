Mayhem at ICE Facility As Detained Illegals Riot, Escape

Things spiraled out of control Thursday night at the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, N.J. And if that name sounds familiar, there’s a reason. Just last month, the same facility was the site of another showdown, when far-left Rep. LaMonica McIver, joined by fellow House Democrats Bonnie Watson Coleman and Rob Menendez, tried to storm the place alongside Newark’s radical mayor, Ras Baraka.

Baraka was promptly arrested and charged with trespassing — though the charges were later dropped — but that wasn’t the end of it. Things got physical fast. According to DHS officials, at least one ICE agent was assaulted during the confrontation, an incident caught on body cam. That footage led to McIver facing indictment by a grand jury this week for assaulting federal officers. So yes, Democrats literally crossed the line, and now one of them is facing federal charges.

Some of the illegal migrants they were trying to “check on” took things to the next level by literally tearing down walls.

According to multiple reports, roughly 50 detainees launched a full-scale riot inside the ICE detention center, knocked down a dormitory wall, and used tied-together bed sheets in an apparent escape attempt. At least four illegal migrants are now unaccounted for.

At least four migrant detainees are unaccounted for after a riot broke out at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, NJ, where detainees took control of parts of the facility, according to sources and reports. Multiple migrant detainees are unaccounted for and possibly escaped from the Delaney Hall Detention Facility after as many as 50 staged a revolt and pushed down a wall of a dormitory room inside the center, NJ.com reported.

Other reports say as many as nine illegals escaped.

Sources say the uprising stemmed from complaints about food, which somehow escalated into a jailbreak. Authorities eventually regained control of the building, but not before the chaos spilled outside. Protesters — donning keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags — showed up to clash with police and block law enforcement vehicles. Rioters dragged plastic barricades into the street, and it looked more like a scene from Gaza than downtown Newark.

NOW: Anti-ICE Protest BLOCKS CARS outside ICE Facility Delaney Hall in Newark, after alleged RIOT breaking out inside over conditions. pic.twitter.com/aebenFbT5T — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 13, 2025

BREAKING: Anti-ICE protesters pepper sprayed as they BLOCK car with FBI from leaving Delaney Hall.



Earlier today nine detainees ESCAPED the facility.



About 50 inmates at Delaney Hall lpushed down the wall of a dormitory room when meals were hours late, temporarily taking… pic.twitter.com/7e1fUlrbRe — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 13, 2025

Earlier the same day, about three dozen leftist protesters gathered outside the facility. A manhunt is reportedly underway for the missing detainees.

Baraka quickly issued a blame-everyone-else statement, whining about “withholding food,” “poor treatment,” and — wait for it — “zoning laws.”

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka has issued a statement https://t.co/MGnQ9GTRiC pic.twitter.com/ynjevrJGPJ — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 13, 2025

Instead of addressing the obvious public safety crisis or expressing any concern over the fact that criminal illegal migrants rioted and escaped into the community, Baraka chose to exploit the chaos for political gain. Rather than backing law enforcement or demanding accountability from the detainees responsible, Baraka used the incident as a soapbox to push for more government bureaucracy and to take shots at private prisons.

Not once did he acknowledge the danger the riot posed to the public or the utter failure of security that allowed this to happen. It was all finger-pointing and deflection, with zero accountability. The mayor’s priorities couldn’t be clearer: support illegal immigrants and rioters, blame the system, and pretend that the real threat doesn’t exist.

