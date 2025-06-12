The Left Still Wants to Silence Us

As independent conservative journalists, our survival is always under threat. During the pandemic, when we dared to question the origins of COVID, the efficacy of masks, or the safety of vaccines, we put ourselves at risk of being censored and demonetized. I wish I could say things are getting better, but they’re not. In fact, Democrats are still using private companies to censor speech they don’t like.

As you know, Gavin Newsom has been using the ongoing riots and his clashes with President Trump to help boost his profile for the 2028 presidential election. The mainstream media won't tell you what happened next, but you need to hear this.

As PJ Media Managing Editor Paula Bolyard previously reported, Newsom is weaponizing copyright claims to silence critics of his recent address.

One of his targets was Townhall’s Larry O'Connor and his YouTube show, which exposed the absurdity of Newsom's Tuesday night speech—calling it a desperate man's "latest meltdown."

O'Connor dismantled Newsom's spin on immigration and public safety with surgical precision. The video description called out Newsom's lies and theatrical performance—commentary clearly protected under the First Amendment. But Newsom couldn't handle the heat.

Despite obvious constitutional protections, Newsom filed copyright complaints through his podcast brand, "This is Gavin Newsom." The result? O'Connor's video was demonetized—classic censorship through bureaucratic warfare. This from the same man who begged outlets for maximum media exposure.

It’s true—Newsom was texting Sean Hannity before his speech, groveling for airtime on the very network he constantly trashes. And now, after begging people to watch it, he’s scrambling to silence anyone who dares criticize it. Let’s be honest: Weaponizing copyright claims to shut down political commentary isn’t just pathetic—it’s a dangerous abuse of power. This is the same guy suing Trump over the National Guard, crying “abuse of power,” while he’s literally using private companies to muzzle dissent and hide behind bogus copyright claims.

This kind of censorship was business as usual under Joe Biden, whose administration openly coordinated with Big Tech to suppress dissent and silence critics. But let’s not fool ourselves—just because President Trump is back in office doesn’t mean the censorship machine has shut down. Big Tech hasn’t suddenly become neutral or honest. The fight isn’t over, and the need for independent conservative journalism is greater than ever. If anything, the pressure to silence voices like ours has only intensified—and we can’t survive without your support.

