WATCH: Scott Jennings Exposes Democrats' Radical Support for Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens

Scott Jennings delivered another masterclass in exposing the left’s true priorities on CNN's "Newsnight," systematically getting all the leftists on the panel to openly advocate for taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. What started as typical leftist virtue signaling quickly devolved into the panelists tripping over themselves to defend the indefensible.

The fireworks began when Illinois Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh made the predictably woke declaration that "everyone deserves healthcare."

But Jennings wanted some clarification.

"Even illegals?" he asked.

Rather than backtrack, Abughazaleh tried to dodge with an empty platitude: "Every single person in the world deserves healthcare."

When pressed by Jennings about whether she actually supported giving Medicaid to illegal aliens, she didn't even try to dodge: "I think everyone in the world deserves health care."

Jennings brilliantly forced her to own her radical position. "Just for the record, as a candidate, you're for illegal aliens getting Medicaid?" he asked. Though she wouldn’t use those words exactly, her response was crystal clear, and Jennings called it out.

"That's a yes. That's a yes... It's a Democratic position. Illegal aliens should get Medicaid."

What's particularly telling is that Abughazaleh actually seemed proud of this insane position, declaring, "I'm such a Democrat" and claiming her stance "wasn't controversial." Apparently, in the alternate reality where Democrats live, bankrupting American taxpayers to provide free healthcare to people who broke our laws to get here is just common sense.

Even CNN host Abby Phillip couldn't completely ignore the economic reality, though she tried to frame it in the most favorable light possible for the left. "What do you think pays for health care when undocumented people show up at a hospital? Who pays for that?" she asked. When Jennings correctly answered, "We all pay for it," Phillip had to admit, "Exactly."

“There's no free lunch here," Phillip conceded, explaining that "people who have insurance end up paying a lot more because they're subsidizing people who don't." So her solution? Make it official policy instead of just an expensive side effect.

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers tried a different approach, spinning a sob story about rural hospitals closing. But Jennings wasn't buying it and exposed the logical endpoint of Sellers' argument: "According to your logic train, we need to let more illegal aliens into the country, give them more health care" to keep all the hospitals open.

When cornered, Sellers finally admitted what every conservative already knew: "Do I want undocumented citizens to have health care? The answer is yes, okay?"

Undocumented citizens? Excuse me?

The exchange reached peak absurdity when Abughazaleh tried emotional manipulation: "Scott, if someone is undocumented, do you want them to not get insulin if they're diabetic?" This is classic leftist tactics—ignore the actual policy debate and going for a weak emotional argument.

Jennings maintained his principled position throughout the chaos: "I want Medicaid to exist first and foremost for American citizens who need it." What a radical concept—prioritizing Americans in America!

By the end, Jennings had successfully proved that the Democratic Party still cares more about illegal aliens than Americans. "You need more. To make your vision of America work, we need more illegals who get more benefits. That's your version of America."

The mask came off live on the air last night.



The official position of Democrats is free health care for ILLEGAL immigrants, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.



Tell your friends. pic.twitter.com/y1ycLINjwR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 6, 2025

This is exactly why Scott Jennings is so valuable on CNN. While surrounded by leftist groupthink, he consistently forces Democrats to admit what they really believe. And what they believe, as this segment proves, is that American taxpayers should foot the bill for unlimited healthcare benefits for anyone who manages to sneak across our border.

