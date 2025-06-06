Are President Trump and Elon Musk on the Verge of Reconciling?

On Thursday, tensions between President Trump and Elon Musk erupted into a very public feud, sparking speculation that their once-strong alliance might be falling apart. But there could still be a path to reconciliation. According to Fox News Digital, Musk is expected to speak with White House aides on Friday in what’s being described as a high-stakes effort to cool things down and potentially repair the rift.

Musk and Trump have been arguing over social media in recent days. The blowup came after Musk started "wearing thin" on Trump for about a month, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported Friday. White House aides told Doocy they are not expecting Trump and Musk to speak to each other today, but that Trump administration staffers might try to talk to Musk. "No call scheduled or had. Musk wants a call. POTUS hasn’t made a decision," a source familiar with the matter also told Fox News regarding a possible conversation between Trump and Musk.

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful BIll because it does not include the policies he wanted," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday. "The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."

According to Peter Doocy, that red Tesla President Trump purchased during a demonstration on the South Lawn earlier this year may soon be on the chopping block. The vehicle, which still sports Florida plates, was spotted Friday parked along West Executive Drive near the White House — but possibly not for long. Word is, it’s expected to be given away or sold.

At the center of the clash between Musk and Trump is Trump’s signature “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate,” Trump explained Thursday, calling the original subsidy a billion-dollar handout to Tesla and other EV makers. According to Trump, Musk knew exactly what was in the bill all along and only started grumbling once the gravy train got derailed. “He knew everything about it… better than almost anybody,” Trump said, adding, “He never had a problem until right after he left.”

Trump also revealed that Musk had lobbied him to appoint a Democrat to run NASA—something Trump flatly refused to do. “We don’t have to appoint a Democrat,” he said. “He wanted that person… and we said no.”

Despite some fond memories, Trump admitted that things have soured. “Elon and I had a great relationship,” he said. “I don’t know if we will anymore.”

The disappointment didn’t end there. Trump took to Truth Social to accuse Musk of going “CRAZY!” over the subsidy cuts and claimed he asked Musk to leave after growing tired of his behavior. Then came the real bombshell: Trump threatened to kill Musk’s federal contracts. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” he wrote, even taking a jab at Biden for not doing it sooner.

Honestly, this didn’t need to happen, and it’s a shame this has had to play out publicly. Hopefully, they can work things out.

