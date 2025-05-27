The Most Hilarious Scheme yet for Democrats to Win Back Power

Just when you think the Democratic Party couldn't get more desperate or delusional, it manages to outdo itself. The latest scheme? Creating a "shadow cabinet" to challenge President Donald Trump's agenda. And if that wasn't absurd enough, wait until you hear who Democrats want to put in charge.

In fact, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin pitched this laughable concept to Politico, suggesting that ranking committee members could lead this pretend government.

I’m not even kidding. Politico loved the idea, but not the part about using ranking committee members.

“Ranking members have their uses,” Politico observes. “They’re good at reclaiming their time and making motions to recommit. But they are not the fresh faces who can give the Democratic Party a sleek new look.”

“So how best to assemble a shadow Cabinet?” Politico asks. “Tap accomplished people with the ability to speak plainly and the credibility to puncture the Trump administration’s often Orwellian narratives. Don’t limit members to professional politicians. Pitch a big tent. Don’t draw rigid ideological lines.”

And this shadow Cabinet reads like a parody list written by The Babylon Bee. For Homeland Security Secretary, Politico wants — no joke — Gisele Fetterman. Why her, of all people? Because she was an illegal immigrant.

It wants Samantha Power as shadow Secretary of State (failed Obama-era policies, anyone?), Jon Stewart as shadow Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and even Bill Nye "the Science Guy" as EPA Administrator. Obviously, having a children's TV host lecture Americans about climate change is exactly what the Democrats need to reconnect with voters.

If you need more evidence of just how absurd this list is, it proposes Letitia James as shadow Attorney General.

“Perhaps the most effective Democrats in the country right now are the 22 Democratic state attorneys general tying up Trump’s executive orders in the courts,” the article explains. “But only one can say she won a civil fraud case against the Trump family business with a $450 million judgement, and that’s New York’s Letitia James.”

According to Politico, that somehow makes James “uniquely qualified to argue that Trump is abusing the office of the president to enrich himself while destabilizing the global economy for everyone else.” Yes, really. This is the new standard for presidential credibility on the left — weaponize your office to target political enemies, then claim that it qualifies you to lecture on ethics and global stability.

And just when you think the irony couldn’t get thicker, Politico casually suggests that Trump is “retaliating” by investigating James for mortgage fraud, completely ignoring the evidence that makes it impossible to argue she didn’t. The lack of self-awareness would be funny if it weren’t so shameless.

Politico also wants Mark Cuban as the shadow Secretary of Commerce, which I guess makes sense because he basically ruined his reputation by not merely endorsing Kamala Harris but also by touting her socialist economic policies.

In the end, the real takeaway from Politico’s “shadow cabinet” list is that even it doesn’t believe that the Democratic Party is effectively countering Trump, and it has no idea why. The list reads like a tone-deaf fantasy draft assembled by activists still in denial about why voters rejected their agenda in the first place.

