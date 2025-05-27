This Might Be the WORST Revelation About the Biden Health Cover Up

Democrats love to preach about transparency and democracy, but the latest revelations from inside Joe Biden’s campaign expose a deception that borders on a constitutional crisis. We now know that Biden wasn’t just a weak candidate; he was a figurehead propped up by unelected aides who planned to run the country in his place.

In a stunning exchange on Fox News Sunday, a chilling revelation from Alex Thompson, co-author with Jake Tapper of “Original Sin,” laid bare what many of us on the right had long suspected about Joe Biden’s bid for a second term: It was never about serving — it was about installing a shadow presidency run by unelected insiders.

Host Shannon Bream pointed to a quote from Thompson’s book that effectively admitted Biden wasn’t expected to do the job if re-elected. “You quote a long-time Biden aide basically admitting he shouldn’t be running again,” Bream said. “They said to you on page 85, ‘He just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years. He’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while. His aides could pick up the slack.’ Who would have been running the White House in a second Biden term?”

Thompson’s response was as alarming as the quote itself. “Well,” he said, “this person went on to say that when you’re voting for a president, you’re voting for the aides around him. But these aides were not even Senate-confirmed aides. These are White House aides. These were unelected people.”

In plain terms, the Biden White House’s strategy was to deceive the American people and win the election under false pretenses, then quietly hand over control of the executive branch to a group of faceless operatives with zero accountability. It was a sham presidency by design, not accident.

Sound familiar? It should. Think of the autopen scandal — executive orders and even pardons allegedly signed without Biden’s direct involvement. Is what Alex Thompson described as the plan for a second term really any different from what already played out in the first? Clearly, the first term was a trial run. Heck, there were times that Biden went unseen for days, and we were demanding proof of life.

The justification? Thompson spelled it out.

“One of the things that really, I think, comes out in our reporting here,” he explained, “is that if you believe — and I think a lot of these people do sincerely believe — that Donald Trump was and is an existential threat to democracy, you can rationalize anything, including sometimes doing undemocratic things, which I think is what this person is talking about.”

Let that sink in: Biden’s team openly discussed sidelining him post-election while turning the presidency over to a cabal of unelected loyalists, all under the justification of stopping Trump. The plan wasn’t to lead America; it was to bypass the American people entirely.

This revelation shatters any illusion of honest leadership and exposes just how hollow the left’s cries about “protecting democracy” really are. If Biden’s team can casually admit their plan was to sideline the elected president and let unelected aides run the country and then roll Biden out just enough to prove he was alive, what does that say about the legitimacy of the system they claim to defend?

Let’s not sugarcoat it. This wasn’t some offhand comment — it was a blatant admission that their goal all along was to wield unchecked power behind the scenes. And it completely blows up the Democrats’ narrative about respecting democratic norms. In reality, they weren’t safeguarding democracy — they were undermining it.

