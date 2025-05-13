Scott Jennings Proves That the Left Only Wants Non-White Refugees

CNN commentator Ashley Allison just made the left’s bigotry impossible to ignore. In a jaw-dropping exchange, she all but admitted what the left refuses to say out loud: leftists hate white refugees.

Host Sara Sidner couldn't contain her outrage during a panel discussion over a small number of white Afrikaners receiving asylum in the United States. I guess she’s angry that they weren’t MS-13 gang members.

“So, why are Afrikaners being allowed in who are white, and the Sudanese are being closed out?” she asked.

Scott Jennings didn’t flinch. "I don't know if they weigh one against the other that way. I mean, I do think it's not alleged discrimination that these people are facing in South Africa. I mean, the law there absolutely allows their property to be confiscated. They are subject to racial discrimination,” he said. “Some have been subject to violence from some reports that I have read. I mean, we're talking about 50-something people, and the people who seem to be angriest about this today had no problem with 20 million coming here.”

But Allison couldn’t even pretend to hide her contempt. She launched into a history lecture about apartheid, claiming that black South Africans are simply reclaiming what’s theirs. "The people who are native to that land deserve their rightful land back," she said, dismissing any concern for the white farmers who are being driven out. She sneered at their suffering and basically told them to get lost: "If the Afrikaners don’t like the land, they can leave."

"They are,” Jennings pointed out. “They're leaving to come here."

That’s when Allison exposed the heart of the matter. "They can actually even go to where their native land is, which is probably Germany—"

Weird, because Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent back to his native land, but the left wants him back in the United States.

"Are you against them coming here?" Jennings asked.

Naturally, Allison dodged, saying, "I'm against the hypocrisy of this administration."

"No. That’s not the question," Jennings repeated. "Are you against them coming here?"

Cornered, Allison revealed her real position. "What I am against is that they are being given special treatment when there is not a genocide happening in South Africa, and they just don’t like the law of the land."

Translation: if you’re white and targeted based on your race, that’s not enough to qualify for asylum. The left’s compassion is reserved only for certain skin colors.

Then Jennings nailed her.

"You're just — these 50 people you are against."

.@ScottJenningsKY was able to see right through it — and cut straight to the heart of the issue. pic.twitter.com/dt2h15j8F3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2025

It was a devastating moment. Allison didn’t just oppose white South African refugees; she outright dismissed their suffering because of their race. That’s not a policy disagreement. That's simply racial animosity.

The left loves to preach about human rights, but only when the victims fit its ideological narrative. When the persecuted happen to be white, suddenly there are historical lectures, legal technicalities, and endless excuses. This isn’t just hypocrisy; it’s hatred.

Jennings pulled back the curtain on a hard truth: the modern left has no room for white refugees.

While they claim to welcome all refugees, their true feelings about white asylum seekers were just exposed.