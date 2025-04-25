Military Recruitment Numbers Are Breaking Records Under Trump and Hegseth

Here’s something that will infuriate the left.

Under President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the U.S. military has seen an extraordinary surge in recruitment, reflecting a renewed sense of pride and purpose. Data shared on Fox News' “Fox & Friends” reveals that the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Space Force have far exceeded recruitment goals, driven by the administration’s focus on restoring military strength.

Host Brian Kilmeade highlighted the figures.

"The Army, Air Force, and Marines—you are up 108% in November, 119% in February, 108% after the election, 105% with the Navy, with the Marines up 112%, and 100%. They are through the roof. The US Air Force, 100% of its goal. Same thing in February, and Space Force is also booming, over 100%." These numbers signal a significant enlistment boom.

“I think the war fighters are happy to have a war fighter up top,” Kilmeade observed. “Mr. Secretary, with all this controversy, everything swirling around, have you ever doubted your decision to take this job?”

“Oh, not for a minute. I didn't hesitate when the president asked me, and I haven't hesitated for a moment because those numbers are a reflection of why we're here,” Hegseth replied. “We call it the Trump bump internally. The reality is, when war fighting and lethality is brought back, and it's serious that what we're doing here is serious about getting after soldiering and war fighting, the American people wanna come back in.”

Hegseth emphasized the public’s response: "They wanna sign up. These recruiting numbers don't surprise me. They don't surprise me one bit. They're a reflection of a yearning from the American public of young people to be proud of their country, to be proud of their military." He underscored the administration’s commitment to equipping troops, stating, "That's why we've, I've fought for the budget that the Defense Department requires. And the president said we'll have our first trillion-dollar budget."

Reflecting personally, Hegseth noted, "my 14-year-old, if he joins, he's gonna have a great military. He's gonna have peace through strength because of the historic investments of this president."

Despite controversies, he remained resolute: "I haven't blinked. And I won't blink because this job is too big and too important for the American people."

From the moment Pete Hegseth was nominated as Defense Secretary, the left launched a relentless campaign to scandalize him, throwing everything it could at the wall in hopes something would stick. Yet despite the smears, the results speak for themselves. Under Trump and Hegseth’s leadership, the U.S. military is thriving like it hasn’t in decades.

BREAKING: Army Sees Major Recruiting Surge in 2025 After Hitting Goals Under Trump, Praised by Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/7zcj9QVjjK — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 22, 2025

As Hegseth put it, this remarkable surge — what they proudly call the “Trump bump” — isn’t surprising. It’s the natural result of a leadership team that put war fighters first, made historic investments, and reminded Americans why serving their country is something to be proud of again. All the left’s noise couldn’t drown out the reality: under Trump and Hegseth, the U.S. military is back and stronger than ever.

