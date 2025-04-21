Ouch! The Democratic Party Insulted Joe Biden on Easter

Joe Biden likes to imagine himself as the most important, influential, effective, consequential, and transformative president in American history — across every possible timeline in the multiverse. When he announced that he would run for a second term, the Democratic Party had no choice but to prop up that fantasy, repeating it ad nauseam. Then came the debate with Trump, and Biden bombed.

Suddenly, the party was pushing him out the door, still clinging to that same over-the-top narrative as a kind of consolation prize. It was as if stroking his ego was part of the terms for stepping aside. Democrats laid it on so thick that you’d think they were ready to carve his face into Mount Rushmore if that’s what it took to get him to bow out.

Now we’ve got the clearest sign yet that Democrats have long since tossed Joe Biden aside like yesterday’s trash.

Did you notice something strange about the Democrats’ Easter greeting this year?

Did they really think that we wouldn’t notice that the Democratic Party’s official Easter post, which featured family photos of former Democrat presidents, didn’t include Biden?

Ouch. It’s not every day that a political party erases its immediate past president from its messaging, yet here we are. It’s like the party is literally trying to memory hole Biden because of what a disaster he was.

This is no mere digital oversight. The sheer optics of this snub are staggering. The post included Jimmy Carter, a president whose presidency was a legendary train wreck, but not Biden, the supposed unifier-in-chief. What’s the message here? Biden’s presidency was so off-course that even Carter wins out in a head-to-head memory contest? That’s cold. And while Democrats might try to act like this was unintentional, it’s hard to ignore what this move reflects: a party prepping for a post-Biden world.

The post even included John F. Kennedy, whose policies would be too conservative for today’s Democratic Party. Does anyone want to suggest that this wasn’t a deliberate omission: a message to Biden that the party that used to claim that he was the bee’s knees doesn’t think much about him at all and would sooner like to forget him?

Seriously, what else does it say when Biden’s own party fails to include him in its message on one of the most significant holidays for millions of Americans? It says that Democrats are ready to move on, plain and simple. Biden is no longer useful to the Left; he’s a liability that they’re desperate to sideline. The Easter greeting wasn’t just a holiday message; it was a glaringly unsubtle signal of political calculus. They dared to include Carter but excluded Biden? They could have included all four of the most recent presidents and left out JFK.

If Biden can’t make the cut for their first Easter greeting after leaving office, do you think that the Democrats are going to be reminding people that he was president again anytime soon? They won't. They have started the process of memory-holing his presidency.

