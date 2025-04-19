SHOCKER: Judge Boasberg Forced to Admit He Can't Stop Trump from Protecting America

Under President Trump, left-wing judges operate under the delusion that they can run the country through judicial fiat. With the Supreme Court taking up a key case that affirms that low-level judges can’t issues nationwide injunctions, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg—one of the most notorious abusers of the bench to obstruct Trump—has gotten a brutal reminder that the Constitution still matters.

Perhaps the days of activist judges playing king are ending, and not a moment too soon.

In a delicious moment of judicial humility, Boasberg had to publicly admit he lacks the power to halt President Trump's decisive action against dangerous illegal aliens. You could practically hear the grinding of teeth as this Obama appointee conceded defeat.

On Friday, the New York Post reported that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg rejected an emergency bid by attorneys representing suspected Venezuelan gang members to block their looming deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The American Civil Liberties Union, which is defending members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang held in Texas, had asked Boasberg to issue a temporary restraining order that would force the Trump administration to provide 30 days’ notice before carrying out any deportations. Their request came after removal notices were issued to several detainees.

"I'm sympathetic to your conundrum, but I don't think I have the power to do anything about it," Boasberg muttered during an emergency hearing, likely sending ACLU lawyers scrambling for their safe spaces. This comes after their desperate attempt to block deportations of suspected Tren de Aragua gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

The judge noted that a Supreme Court ruling earlier this month, which lifted his pause on the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, determined that if “detainees are confined in Texas … venue is improper in the District of Columbia.” Boasberg also received assurances from the Trump administration that no deportation flights under the rarely used wartime law would take place Friday night. “I’ve also been told that there are no flights tonight, and that the people I spoke to were not aware of any plans for flights tomorrow,” Justice Department official Drew Ensign told the court. After a recess, Ensign clarified that after contacting the Department of Homeland Security, he was “told to say that they reserve the right to remove people tomorrow.”

“It is very concerning, but at this point I just don’t think I have the ability to grant relief to the plaintiffs,” Boasberg added. “I just don’t really see how you’re asking me to do anything different from what the Supreme Court said I couldn’t do.”

Let's be clear about what's happening here: the same activist judge who has had no problem legislating from the bench up until now has suddenly discovered the limits of his authority. Better late than never, I suppose.

The left's entire lawfare strategy is crumbling faster than Joe Biden on a set of stairs. The Supreme Court has already slapped down Boasberg's earlier attempts to interfere with these deportations, reminding him that district courts can't play international politics from their DC chambers.

The real question now is: how many more activist judges will have to admit defeat before the left finally accepts that America has the right to control its borders?

