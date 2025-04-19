'The Left Has Been Complicit in the Greatest Crimes Against Humanity We Have Seen in This Country'

We all knew Joe Biden’s open border policies were horrible. It was bad enough that he simply let illegal immigrants into this country and turned a blind eye to the crimes they committed. On Friday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller shared a disturbing story with reporters, revealing what he called “the genuine evil” of the Biden administration’s immigration policies—specifically, their failure to prevent the trafficking and exploitation of migrant children.

Advertisement

“I just wanna tell you one story while you’re all here that I think is very important,” Miller began. “It illustrates to you the genuine evil of the last administration’s immigration policies, that for whatever reason, our corporate press in this country never really cared to cover, and certainly elicited no outrage, no emotion from this country’s political and ruling elite.”

Miller stressed that this wasn’t an isolated event, but representative of a systemic failure. “This is the kind of thing that we discover not only every day, but every hour,” he said. “It illustrates how inhuman the policies were of the previous administration, and how many thousands of lives we were saving by upholding and enforcing our laws.”

According to Miller, a 14-year-old girl was trafficked across the southern border during the Biden presidency, taken from her family in her home country. “The Biden administration made no attempt to return her to her home country, or to return her to her family in her home country, or to reunify her in any way with her family,” he said.

Instead, the administration placed the girl with a so-called sponsor—someone they claimed was a relative, but was actually an illegal alien. “Again, the Biden administration did not deport the sponsor, but handed the girl over to the sponsor,” Miller explained.

Miller revealed that the man falsely claimed to be her brother. “The Biden administration, of course, did not attempt to verify this in any way, shape, or form, as they did not for the hundreds of thousands of minors that were placed in the hands of illegal aliens.”

Advertisement

“They know they were being lied to. They didn’t care they were being lied to,” Miller concluded. “This individual was an illegal alien who had no familial relation with this young girl.”

And it just keeps getting worse.

“What happened next will not surprise you, although it will sadden you,” Miller continued. “He raped the 14-year-old girl and impregnated her, so the Biden administration took a young girl, took her away from her family, brought her into the United States, resettled her with an illegal alien, 26-year-old adult male, subjected her to rape and what anyone would describe as torture.”

Think it couldn’t possibly get worse? According to Miller, it does—because when this horrific case was brought to the Biden administration for prosecution, they flat-out refused to take it. “They turned it down,” he said. “They didn’t even prosecute the case. So it's evil on top of evil on top of evil.”

Related: Tulsi Exposes a Terrifying Biden-Era Program That Was Meant To Be Secret

“And I am just, I am not interested in moral lectures from anyone in this country, whether they be in the media or the Democrat Party or the corporate press, about immigration policy, when the left has been complicit in the greatest crimes against humanity that we have seen in God knows how many years in this country,” Miller added. “A system that has turned human beings into fodder for the cartels and participated in the mass rape and exploitation of children and the mass murder of Americans.”

Advertisement

WATCH: @StephenM tells the harrowing story of how the Biden administration's policies led to the rape and impregnation of a trafficked 14-year-old girl by an illegal alien fraudulent sponsor: "I am not interested in moral lectures from anyone... about immigration policy when the… pic.twitter.com/efUaNHwmFP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 19, 2025

For years, Democrats have cloaked themselves in the language of compassion while turning a blind eye to a system that has dehumanized the vulnerable, empowered predators, and erased any semblance of justice. It continues today with the Democrats advocacy for the deported MS-13 gang member, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Here at PJ Media, we will continue to expose the truth about the Democrats' dangerous policies, and we need your help to continue what we do. Will you support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!