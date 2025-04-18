Tulsi Exposes a Terrifying Biden-Era Program That Was Meant To Be Secret

They thought they could keep it hidden forever. Buried under layers of classification and bureaucratic doublespeak, the Biden administration's masterplan for undermining American liberty was supposed to stay safely locked away from public scrutiny.

But they didn't count on Tulsi Gabbard.

In a stunning move that has the DC establishment scrambling, Director of National Intelligence Gabbard just declassified what might be the most disturbing government document of the Biden era: their deceptively-named "Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism."

As promised, I have declassified the Biden Administration’s Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism.



Read it here: https://t.co/VAXDHkgZTK https://t.co/oNXjKDqamc pic.twitter.com/p9co00Scge — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 16, 2025

Let's cut through the bureaucratic noise and call this what it really is: a systematic blueprint for targeting and silencing conservative Americans. While Biden was preaching "unity" from his teleprompter, his administration was quietly crafting plans to turn Big Tech into their personal censorship machine.

The scheme reads like a progressive wish list: monitoring "suspicious" online speech (translation: conservative viewpoints), expanding federal watchlists to include Americans with the "wrong" political beliefs, and – you guessed it – finding new ways to chip away at Second Amendment rights.

Don't be fooled by their carefully crafted language about "protecting democracy." The Government Accountability Office has confirmed these weren't just ideas on paper—they were actively being implemented. How many Americans have already been labeled "suspicious" for nothing more than expressing conservative views?

Heck, Tulsi Gabbard ended up on the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) terrorist watchlist under Joe Biden. Enough said.

The plan's centerpiece? A comprehensive strategy to leverage federal power for pushing red flag laws and restricting access to firearms, all under the guise of preventing "lethal means." Because apparently, in Biden's America, exercising your Constitutional rights made you a potential threat under the guise of combating domestic terrorism.

The strategic implementation plan (SIP) pushed agencies to crack down on what it labels “DT (domestic terrorism)-related content” online, encouraging collaboration with Big Tech to monitor, report, and censor speech—raising serious First Amendment concerns about free speech and assembly.

You may remember that this practice was exposed after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, when the Twitter Files showed “extensive government efforts to silence dissenting views” on everything from COVID-19 to elections. The report further reveals that agencies were told to “Share with relevant technology and other private-industry companies… relevant information on DT-related and associated transnational terrorist online content.”

This wasn’t just government overreach, it was a calculated assault on the fundamental rights that make America exceptional. While the left was hyperventilating about "threats to democracy," they were building the infrastructure for genuine governmental tyranny.

Thanks to Gabbard's courage in bringing this to light, we can finally see what Biden's "moderate" administration was really planning behind closed doors. The question now isn't just who approved this un-American scheme—it's how many other similar programs are still hiding in classified files, waiting to be exposed.

The founding fathers would be rolling in their graves. But perhaps this revelation is exactly what America needs right now – a wake-up call about what happens when we let power-hungry bureaucrats operate in the shadows, far from public scrutiny and accountability.

Remember this the next time you hear Democrats pontificating about "defending democracy." They've shown us exactly what they mean by "democracy," and it looks nothing like the Constitutional Republic our founders envisioned.

