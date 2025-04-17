BOOM! The Trump Admin Fights Back at Rogue Judge's Contempt Warning

The Trump administration just showed exactly how to handle judicial activism: by fighting back with everything it's got.

In a bold move that's sure to have the Democratic establishment sputtering with rage, Trump's legal team filed an immediate appeal Wednesday evening against Judge James Boasberg's outrageous contempt threat. The judge's unprecedented power grab attempted to block crucial deportation flights, and he’s learning the hard way that the Trump administration isn’t taking his judicial overreach sitting down.

The administration's legal response was swift and devastating. Its appeal systematically dismantled Boasberg's ruling, pointing out how it represents a "massive, unauthorized imposition on the Executive's authority" and directly contradicts recent Supreme Court precedent.

The Trump administration's brief appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court does not include any new details, as the facts of the case have already been heard by the district and appellate court. The appellate court last month ruled 2-1 to uphold Boasberg's temporary restraining order. The Supreme Court, however, ruled 5-4 last month that the Trump administration could resume its deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act, so long as individuals subject to removal under the law were given due process protections, and the opportunity to pursue habeas relief – or the ability to have their case heard by a U.S. court prior to their removal. Boasberg said Wednesday that the court found that the Trump administration had demonstrated a "willful disregard" for his March 15 emergency order, which temporarily halted all deportation flights to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 statute providing for such deportations during "a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion" by a foreign nation.

What makes this pushback so satisfying is how it exposes the left's double standard. When Trump follows the law and exercises his constitutional authority to protect Americans, leftists cry "contempt." But when Democratic appointees like Boasberg ignore Supreme Court rulings they don't like? Crickets from the mainstream media.

Team Trump's legal filing didn't pull any punches. It meticulously detailed how Boasberg's ruling attempts to usurp executive authority that the Supreme Court explicitly confirmed just last month. The 5-4 decision authorized these deportation flights, but apparently, left-wing district court judges think they can override the Supreme Court because “Orange man bad.”

The administration's response demonstrates exactly why Trump's approach to the judiciary is so necessary. While previous Republican administrations might have meekly complied with such judicial overreach, Trump's team recognizes these tactics for what they are — an attempt to legislate from the bench.

A single Obama-appointed district judge is trying to hamstring the entire executive branch's ability to enforce immigration law. The Trump administration isn't just fighting back against one bad ruling; it's defending the fundamental separation of powers. This appeal systematically addresses every aspect of Boasberg's flawed and blatantly partisan reasoning while simultaneously highlighting the urgent national security implications of these deportation flights.

Of course, the left is not used to an administration that actually fights back against judicial activism. It expected Trump to roll over like so many Republicans before him. Instead, it's getting a masterclass in constitutional governance.

As this legal battle continues, one thing is crystal clear: The Trump administration understands that defending constitutional authority isn't optional — it's essential. While Democrats and their media allies screech about "contempt," Trump's team is quietly but effectively doing exactly what it promised: putting America's security first and refusing to let activist judges run the country.

