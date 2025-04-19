Comer Drops Hammer on Democrats' MS-13 Meeting Plans

House Oversight Chairman James Comer delivered an epic shutdown to Democratic lawmakers attempting to secure taxpayer funding for a trip to El Salvador to visit a deported MS-13 gang member. His message was crystal clear: not a single dime of public money will fund this misguided mission.

When two Democratic representatives had the audacity to ask for taxpayer dollars to fund their little field trip to El Salvador to meet deported MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Comer's response was nothing short of legendary.

Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia and Maxwell Frost apparently thought it was perfectly reasonable to request committee travel funds for their pro-MS-13 adventure. But Comer's response hit harder than a stack of government accountability reports, delivering a blistering reminder that taxpayer money isn't their personal travel slush fund.

"It is absurd that you both displayed active hostility for over two years toward the Committee's oversight of the Biden Border Crisis and the consequences of millions of illegal aliens entering the country, yet now, you are seeking travel at Committee expense to meet with foreign gang members," Comer wrote in a letter to the lawmakers.

The letter continued:

You may be pleased to know that a Democrat Senator, Chris Van Hollen, was photographed just yesterday in El Salvador enjoying margaritas garnished with cherry slices with the foreign gang member your letter references. If you also wish to meet with him, you can spend your own money. But I will not approve a single dime of taxpayer funds for use on the excursion you have requested.

If Democrats wish to travel to El Salvador and meet with a foreign illegal MS-13 gang member, they can spend their own money to do so.



I will not approve a single dime of Oversight Committee taxpayer funds for use on the excursion Democrats have requested. pic.twitter.com/ldokDJBTve — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 18, 2025

The timing of this request speaks volumes. It came just days after Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador—where he was caught on camera appearing to enjoy margaritas during a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Now, Van Hollen is in full retreat, scrambling to explain away the photo. Why? Because not only has damning evidence surfaced linking Garcia to the violent MS-13 gang, but additional reports have revealed his involvement in domestic abuse and human trafficking. Garcia has MS-13 tattoos on his knuckles. Not exactly subtle branding. Two separate courts have confirmed his gang membership, but apparently, these Democrats don't care.

President Trump, never one to mince words, jumped into the fray with a post on Truth Social. "This is the hand [bearing gang tattoos] of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such 'a fine and innocent person,'" Trump wrote, highlighting the absurdity of the situation with his characteristic directness.

The most mind-boggling aspect of this whole scenario? These are the same Democrats who've spent years turning a blind eye to the catastrophic border crisis unleashed by the Biden administration. Millions of illegal aliens have poured across our borders, but apparently, their primary concern is securing a taxpayer-funded meet-and-greet with a confirmed gang member.

Comer's message was crystal clear: If Democrats want to pursue their peculiar diplomatic missions with gang members, they can do so on their own dime. The American taxpayer won't be footing the bill for this insane adventure.

While Democrats waste time trying to fund MS-13 meetings with your tax dollars, we're exposing the truth about their misplaced priorities.