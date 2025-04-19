Van Hollen Backtracks As El Salvador Stunt Backfires Spectacularly

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is frantically backpedaling after his ill-conceived El Salvador publicity stunt blew up in his face. The Maryland Democrat, who initially trumpeted his mission to "rescue" a deported MS-13 gang member, is now desperately trying to rewrite the script of his adventure gone wrong.

When Van Hollen first landed in the country, he couldn't wait to broadcast his virtuous mission to the world. "I just landed in San Salvador," he proclaimed proudly, promising to secure the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom he claimed was "illegally abducted."

I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia.



I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home. pic.twitter.com/MzKe7U8Wwr — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 16, 2025

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

Fast forward a few days, and suddenly the senator's bold crusade has morphed into a classic attempt to backpedal. While Van Hollen was making a fool of himself, the Trump administration revealed the evidence that Abrego Garcia is, in fact an MS-13 gang member, but also that he reportedly engaged in human trafficking and domestic abuse.

Suddenly, this photo-op to own Trump and his immigration policies became an epic self-own, and Van Hollen's tone has shifted dramatically, evening accusing El Salvador president Bukele of setting him up.

“I just want to take a moment—I hadn’t planned to do this,” Van Hollen said during a hastily arranged press availability. “But as I was landing on the airplane, I got a transcript of some questions President Trump was asked at the White House today about what I would call ‘Margaritagate.’ I don’t know if you guys have been following this…”

Van Hollen tried to explain away the photo as a staged deception. “When I first sat down with Kilmar, we just had glasses of water on the table, I think maybe some coffee,” he insisted. “And as we were talking, one of the government people came over and deposited two other glasses on the table with ice and I don’t know if it was salt or sugar around the top. But they looked like margaritas.”

He also accused the Salvadoran government of manipulating the scene to make it appear as though he and the deported gang member were drinking together. “If you look at the one they put in front of Kilmar, it actually had a little less liquid than the one in front of me, to try to make it look, I assume, like he drank out of it,” Van Hollen said. “Let me just be very clear. Neither of us touched the drinks that were in front of us.”

And then he kept digging himself into a hole.

“If you look at the video or the picture I sent out from the beginning of our meeting, you’ll see there are no glasses on the table,” he said. “So you’ll see in later videos, they are on the table, but they made a little mistake… If you sip out of one of those glasses, some of whatever it was—salt or sugar—would disappear. You would see a gap. There’s no gap. Nobody drank any margaritas or sugar water or whatever it is.”

The senator concluded his explanation by accusing both President Bukele and President Trump of misleading the public. “This is a lesson into the lengths that President Bukele will go to deceive people about what’s going on,” Van Hollen claimed. “And it also shows the lengths that the Trump administration and the president will go to, because when he was asked by a reporter about this, he just went along for the ride.”

Sen. @ChrisVanHollen on "Margarita Gate": "Neither of us touched the drinks that were in front of us...nobody drank any margaritas...this is the lesson in the lengths that President Bukele will do to deceive people about what's going on." pic.twitter.com/8eg3WlkU4S — CSPAN (@cspan) April 18, 2025

This isn't just your garden-variety political retreat—it's a masterclass in Democrat damage control. As more details emerge about Abrego Garcia's background, Van Hollen's office seems increasingly desperate to distance the senator from his own headline-grabbing mission. Funny how quickly a "humanitarian visit" transforms into an awkward diplomatic incident when the cameras start rolling.

