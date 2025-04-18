Letitia James Breaks Her Silence, And... Wow...

It’s nice when corrupt Democrats get what they deserve.

After spending years pursuing Donald Trump like Captain Ahab chasing his white whale, New York Attorney General Letitia James now finds herself in the uncomfortable position of defending her own alleged financial misdeeds. The irony is almost too delicious to bear.

James, who proudly trumpeted her $454 million judgment against Trump for supposedly inflating asset values, is now desperately trying to explain away accusations that she committed mortgage fraud. As we’ve previously reported, the self-appointed champion of justice allegedly falsified records to secure home loans and—get this— claimed a Virginia property as her "principal residence" while serving as New York's top law enforcement officer. You can't make this stuff up, folks.

Now that Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte has referred her case to the Justice Department, James is doing what Democrats do best: playing the victim card.

“Let me just say to all New Yorkers and to all Americans: the allegations are baseless,” she claimed. “The allegations are nothing more than a revenge tour. Um, and as you mentioned, um, my office was successful in securing a $454 million judgment against Donald Trump and others, uh, for exaggerating, uh, the value of his assets. Um, he engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud, and the interest is accruing each and every day while the case is on appeal in the First Department. Um, it's important that individuals know, uh, that this is, uh, nothing more than the continuation of the tour. He went after law firms, universities, immigrants, women, thousands of federal employees right now are unemployed.” Yada, yada, yada, more Democrat talking points… more praising herself for taking on Trump.

“Each and every day my office is leading the fight against these executive orders which have no legal import at all, have no legal significance, and we are standing up for the rights and privileges of New Yorkers and Americans. I will not be silenced. I will not be bullied. I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone. No one is above the law, including the President of these United States.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James breaks her silence on fraud allegations.



"I will not be silenced and I will not be bullied. I will. not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone." pic.twitter.com/bAb4TgIRod — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 18, 2025

Of course, what she failed to say was that she also isn’t above the law, and unlike her cases against against Trump, the evidence against her is actually damning. We're talking about misrepresenting property details, fraudulently listing her father as her spouse on applications, and securing a $218,780 mortgage under questionable circumstances. But apparently, rules only matter when they're being used against conservatives.

Let's be clear about what's happening here: The same woman who has led the charge in weaponizing New York's legal system against President Trump may have been committing the very crimes she accused him of. The hypocrisy is staggering, even by Democratic standards.

Instead of addressing these serious allegations head-on, James is busy ranting about Trump's executive orders and claiming she's "standing up for the rights and privileges of New Yorkers." Meanwhile, she can't seem to explain why she needed to list a Virginia property as her primary residence while serving as New York's AG. Curious, isn't it?

This isn't just about one Democrat's potential fraud; it's about the entire corrupt system they've built. While they're busy persecuting conservatives and trying to derail Trump's return to the White House, their own house of cards is starting to collapse.

The real question is, will James face the same aggressive prosecution she's subjected others to, or will this be another case of Democratic privilege in action?

