WATCH: Stephen Miller Just Destroyed the Media Over Deportations

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller has proven himself to be one of the most effective communicators in the new Trump White House. He drove this truth home on Monday when he delivered a much-needed lesson in immigration law to a room full of reporters who, by their own admission, aren’t even part of the government yet seem to think they’re experts on deportation policy.

“Do you know the difference between a deportation order and a withholding order?” Miller asked the room, growing visibly frustrated.

At issue, of course, was the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member that Democrats and the liberal media desperately want returned to the United States for some reason.

“Any of you? Please. Do you?”

When one reporter attempted to dodge the question, another chimed in, “Well, we’re not in the government,” as if that excused their ignorance. Miller wasn’t having it. “You couldn’t even spend 72 hours over the weekend learning the distinction, even though you’ve been writing and talking about it this whole time?”

That set the tone for a briefing where Miller repeatedly exposed the media’s failure to grasp basic legal terms while they parroted activist rhetoric. “You all seem to be operating under the illusion that he would be able to come to the United States and just continue to live here illegally,” Miller said. “That’s not an option available to him.”

Miller clarified the legal process step by step. “A deportation order means the judge has said he must be deported from the country. [Garcia] has no right to remain here any longer… He doesn’t get to stay. He doesn’t get to live here. He has no future here. He has no right to be here. He’s an illegal alien.”

When pressed about alleged MS-13 members, Miller asked one reporter point-blank:

“Do you dispute that he’s an illegal alien?” The reporter responded no. “And do you dispute that, as an illegal alien, we have the right to deport him?” Again, no. “So, I would be very—I… what I’m getting from this conversation, which is educational for me, is that not one person in the media knows the difference between a deportation order and a withholding order. Is that a fair statement?”

Miller also reminded the room that immigration judges fall under the Department of Justice. “Specifically, the Attorney General has authority to overrule the immigration courts,” he explained. “And that’s actually by statute.”

But Miller saved his most searing remarks for the media’s apparent lack of concern for American victims. “In my entire professional life, I’ve never received this many questions from the media about an American who was raped or murdered by an illegal alien,” he said. “All of you who are enjoying your lives and doing quite well, if you had children, and you were living near any of these people, you would move away immediately.”

He told the story of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by two illegal aliens from Venezuela. “She didn’t get any due process,” Miller said. “But I’ll tell you who did are the two illegal aliens… who stole her forever.”

Miller ended with a blunt warning: “There’s 15 million illegal aliens that violated the country. If every one of them got the trial that you’re asking for, it would take us centuries to remove them… Illegal aliens who come to our country have to be removed and they have to be removed quickly. And that is an essential component of having something that we like to call a country.”

There's a lot more where that came from. You should watch the whole thing:

I am SO GLAD the Trump administration decided to completely UNLEASH Stephen Miller on the media.



He regularly displays a masterclass in debunking their lies.



"Guys - do you know the difference between a deportation order and a withholding order? Do you know the difference? Any… pic.twitter.com/sDmzpLtiyu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2025

