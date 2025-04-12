Kamala Harris's Latest Career Move Will Have You Laughing Out Loud

Kamala Harris's spectacular failure in the 2024 election was one for the history books. It’s amazing to think someone could spend over a billion dollars and not win a single swing state. Despite all she had going for her, she managed to suffer one of the most humiliating electoral defeats in modern presidential history.

But what's a failed Democrat politician to do after such an embarrassing loss? According to past reports, she’s considering another presidential run in 2028, or possibly a run for California governor. It’s anyone’s guess what she’ll decide to do there, but according to the New York Times, she has another career aspiration in development, and it is truly mind-boggling.

According to the New York Times, Harris is considering launching "an institute for policy and ideas."

One possibility: establishing an institute for policy and ideas. Brian Nelson, an adviser to Ms. Harris since she was California’s attorney general, has broached the idea with several universities, including Howard and Stanford. But some allies have noted that raising money for such a center could, depending on the donors, create liabilities in future races. For the same reason, Ms. Harris has been choosy about paid speaking engagements, one of which is drawing her all the way to Australia later this month.

Let that sink a moment. This is the same woman who said, “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what you came before you,” and explained her love of Venn diagrams thusly: “I love Venn diagrams. I really do, I love Venn diagrams. It’s just something about those three circles and the analysis about where there is the intersection, right?”

Kamala Harris has long sounded like someone who tries really hard to sound profound and cerebral, but makes herself look stupid every single time she tries.

“You exist in the context of all in which you live and what you came before you,” she once said.

So deep.

And then there’s this gem:

So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. The Governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs.And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.

So yeah… the queen of word salads wants to start an institute focused on policy and ideas? This is the same person who spent her entire campaign speaking in circles, failing to articulate coherent positions on any major issue. The jokes write themselves.

Obviously, this move isn't about actually contributing meaningful policy ideas. This is nothing more than a calculated political maneuver. By positioning herself in academia, Harris can avoid the political minefield of running for California governor (which would require her to launch a 2028 presidential campaign almost immediately after taking office) while maintaining her public profile for a future White House bid.

