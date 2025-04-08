Trump Takes Action Against Maine Schools Secretly Transitioning Kids

A desperate Maine mother is pleading for help from President Trump's administration after discovering her daughter's school secretly pushed gender transition behind her back. Thankfully, since we have an administration that cares about families, the Department of Education is stepping in to investigate this outrageous violation of parental rights.

The nightmare began when Amber Lavigne discovered a chest binder in her 13-year-old daughter's bedroom. The shocking truth emerged: a male social worker at Great Salt Bay Community School had given her child this device, instructed her how to use it, and explicitly told her to keep it secret from her parents.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

it wasn’t just one rogue staff member keeping her in the dark. School officials had already launched a covert "social transition" campaign, using different names and pronouns for Lavigne's daughter without parental knowledge. When Lavigne demanded answers, she hit a wall of bureaucratic obstruction. To this day, school officials refuse to turn over records about her child's interactions with the social worker.

Adding insult to injury, the school's response was nothing short of a slap in the face to parental rights.

“The school board never punished anyone in connection with either the social transitioning of Amber’s daughter without her knowledge or the social worker’s decision to give the child a chest binder,” Fox News Digital reported. “Instead, the board unanimously approved a contract extension for that same employee after the Goldwater Institute … sued the district on Amber’s behalf for violating her parental rights.”

This isn't just one rogue school district. A bombshell report from Parents Defending Education revealed 57 Maine school districts have policies designed to hide children's “gender identities” from their parents. It's part of a systematic assault on parental rights that flourished under Biden's watch.

But there's hope. President Trump's Department of Education has launched an investigation into Maine's education system, particularly focusing on how schools are twisting state law to block parents from accessing their children's counseling records — a clear violation of federal privacy laws. Fox News reports:

Of particular concern to the U.S. Department of Education is how Maine schools could be manipulating a state law that allows social workers to establish confidential relationships with a child at the child’s school to prevent parents from exercising their right to inspect and review education records related to their child’s counseling. That’s exactly how the Great Salt Bay Community used this law. Amber requested all the records from her daughter’s sessions with the school social worker. But Superintendent Lyndsey Johnston refused to hand them over, citing the Maine statute. In other words, the department’s concerns about how this law could potentially be used have already been realized with Amber’s case. The Great Salt Bay Community School has not only refused to take responsibility for its actions, its leaders have criticized Amber for continuing to ask for information about her daughter.

This case perfectly demonstrates why Trump's return to the White House was crucial for American families. While Biden's education officials enabled this radical gender ideology to infiltrate our schools, Trump's administration is answering parents' desperate calls for help.

Parents like Amber Lavigne need Trump's team to root out these secret gender transition schemes and restore parental rights in America's schools. The radical left's campaign to separate children from their parents must be stopped, and only Trump's administration has shown the courage to take action.

