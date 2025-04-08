WATCH: MSNBC Contributor Has Total Meltdown Over Trump Supporters

The liberal media’s downward spiral shows no signs of slowing, and Monday night’s MSNBC segment made that crystal clear. During coverage of President Trump’s latest legal developments, Princeton Professor Eddie Glaude joined host Nicole Wallace and promptly launched into the left’s go-to narrative — smearing Trump supporters as racists — without a shred of evidence. It was yet another reason why so many Americans have tuned the network out.

Advertisement

While the Supreme Court grabbed headlines with major cases — the Alien Enemies Act and a deportation stay — MSNBC was busy reminding everyone why its credibility is in the tank. The network’s idea of a qualified guest is apparently anyone willing to melt down on air. Instead of offering serious analysis, MSNBC leaned into its usual brand of hysterics, and Glaude fit right in.

Glaude went on an impassioned tirade, accusing tens of millions of Trump voters of choosing racism over democracy. In what can only be described as an unhinged display of moral grandstanding, Glaude dismissed the motivations of Trump supporters as fundamentally racist and anti-democratic.

Referring to Donald Trump and those who voted for him, Glaude declared, “We chose a felon who is more interested in loyalty, who’s more interested in retribution, who’s more interested in grift than in democracy. And we chose a felon because we didn’t want to elect a black woman.” He added, “So to read that, to actually explicate that, is to say we would rather destroy the republic than for that to have happen.”

Related: Here’s How Fast CNN Changed Its Mind About Billionaires



Advertisement

Let’s be honest: the left’s fixation on branding Trump a “felon” based on a flimsy, politically driven hush money case continues to flop with voters who see it for what it is. The verdict, a product of legal contortion and partisan ambition, has only reinforced the perception of a two-tiered justice system.

Glaude didn’t stop there. In language bordering on apocalyptic, he warned of a deeper rot at the core of the country, paraphrasing Frederick Douglass: “It’s the snake, it’s the beast coiled up in the heart, the ‘bosom of the country.’ And the fact that they are doubling down on this shows you what kind of human beings they actually are.”

He lamented that there’s no protest or resistance that can compel Trump supporters to confront their alleged wrongdoing: “Until we grapple with it, there’s no amount of protesting I could do, there’s no amount of resistance that could come into play to actually force 78 million people to grapple with what motivated them to put themselves in this position.”

MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude launches unhinged, self-righteous rant blasting Trump supporters as racist:



Says 78M Americans who voted for Trump would rather “destroy the Republic” than "elect a black woman." pic.twitter.com/E4oHMmQwnz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

Advertisement

With no evidence offered, just a steady stream of personal outrage, Glaude essentially indicted half the country as morally corrupt for exercising their right to vote, and this kind of commentary may play well with MSNBC’s base. Personally, I’m glad Glaude doesn’t ever get pushback on the network, so he, like everyone else there, can literally argue on-air that the only reason anyone voted against Kamala Harris was the color of her skin, not the content of her character or her dangerous political views.

Want the uncensored truth about media bias and the radical left's desperate tactics? Get exclusive access to our in-depth analysis and join a community of informed patriots who see through the mainstream media's propaganda. PJ Media VIP members receive ad-free browsing, exclusive content, and direct access to our journalists. Don't let biased networks control the narrative— join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the truth.