Liberal Heads EXPLODE With Latest Trump SCOTUS Victory

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court handed a major win to President Trump, shutting down the left’s desperate attempt to undo one of his most impactful swamp-draining moves yet. The Court blocked a lower court order that would have forced the administration to rehire thousands of federal workers fired as part of Trump’s aggressive push to shrink the bloated federal bureaucracy.

Advertisement

“The justices acted in the administration’s emergency appeal of a ruling by a federal judge in California ordering that 16,000 probationary employees be reinstated while a lawsuit plays out because their firings didn’t follow federal law,” the Associated Press reported. “The effect of the high court’s order will keep employees in six federal agencies on paid administrative leave for now.”

As I’m sure you could have guessed, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson were the two dissents in this case. So, for now, the mass firings stand—and the deep state is reeling.

This ruling marks the third time in less than a week that the Supreme Court has backed President Trump in his battle against activist judges trying to stall his agenda. In recent days, the justices have also put a hold on a ruling that would have restored teacher training grants and overturned another that froze deportations using a long-standing wartime statute.

CNN didn’t even try to hide its frustration with the ruling, as the news was met with thinly veiled dismay from anchor Dana Bash and CNN’s chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid.

“We start, though, with breaking news at the Supreme Court,” anchor Dana Bash opened the segment, noticeably less than enthusiastic. “It just handed President Trump another win, allowing his administration to fire hundreds of probationary federal workers.”

Advertisement

CNN’s Paula Reid, while acknowledging the significance of the ruling, emphasized its procedural nature, appearing to downplay its broader implications. “This is a significant win for the administration,” she admitted, calling it “the fourth one that they have notched from the Supreme Court in just the past few days.” But Reid quickly pivoted to suggest that it’s “sort of a technical win,” hinging on legal standing rather than the substance of the firings.

“This decision will allow the government to keep those individuals off the payroll while the larger questions… about these firings are litigated,” Reid explained. “The nine nonprofit organizations did not have standing in this case,” Reid reported.

Recommended: Countries Are Begging for Trade Deals After Trump's Tariffs



Despite her attempts to frame the ruling as limited, Reid conceded that the Trump administration had been eagerly awaiting some relief from the courts. “The Justice Department, the Trump administration, they’ve been waiting for a while for good news from the courts after a string of losses,” she said. “And they have been getting a lot of good news from the high court over the past few days.”

BREAKING: SCOTUS just ruled in Trump's favor again!



They blocked a lower court ruling that ordered the administration to rehire 16,000 federal employees.



HUGE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/qPWzU0IgTL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 8, 2025

Advertisement

While CNN tried to minimize the win as procedural, the underlying message was clear: The Supreme Court is doing what the Trump administration hoped and expected; it’s reining in the judicial activism of radical lower court judges.

The previous Trump victory from the Supreme Court came Monday night when the high court struck Judge Boasberg’s attempt to block Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport violent Tren de Aragua gang members. It’s a major blow to the activist judiciary that’s been trying to stall his immigration agenda at every turn.

While the three usual suspects on the bench—Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson—dissented in that case as expected, the real surprise came from Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined them in a partial dissent. As my PJ Media colleague Sarah Anderson noted, Barrett’s move raises serious questions about her reliability when it comes to defending executive authority.

Want uncensored coverage of Trump's war on the Deep State? Get exclusive analysis, insider updates, and ad-free access to our fearless reporting. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the truth about the bureaucratic resistance. As this Supreme Court victory shows, we're winning—but we need patriots like you to keep the momentum going.