WATCH: Scott Jennings Humiliates Another CNN Talking Head

It should come as no surprise that the mainstream media is still trying to turn “Signalgate” into the scandal of the century, proving once again that their Trump Derangement Syndrome knows no bounds.

All we know at this point is that someone added Atlantic writer Jeffrey Goldberg to an encrypted chat about strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen. At this point, it’s still not clear how that happened. Was it an accident? Did a rogue staffer intentionally add Goldberg to the chat to manufacture a scandal? We don’t know yet.

We’ll find out soon enough, I’m sure.

But CNN and their Democrat puppets are desperately trying to spin this into some catastrophic breach that "put American lives at risk." It would be laughable if it weren't so pathetically transparent.

On Friday evening, Lulu Garcia-Navarro made the laughable attempt to convince viewers that this situation was somehow worse than Secretary Lloyd Austin’s catastrophic failures—such as the one that left 13 American service members dead, or the time he went AWOL while his deputy lounged on vacation, cocktail in hand. With a straight face, she actually suggested that if this had happened under the Biden administration, someone would have been held accountable.

“If this was a Democrat or a democratic administration who had foolishly, unconscionably created a group chat to have discussion about a military operation that was top secret, I think, Scott, you would have been the first person to call for those people’s resignation,” Garcia-Navarro argued.

She then insisted that accountability should not be a partisan issue. “Accountability is actually something that normally happens in a well-functioning administration,” she said. “This isn’t, you know, cowboys and Indians and calling for scalps. This is actually what most people would think was, if someone has behaved in a way that puts American lives at risk, they should be held accountable for it.”

“You don’t have to make up hypotheticals, Lulu, about if this happened in a democratic administration,” Jennings countered. “Let me take you back in time. In a Democratic administration, the secretary of defense oversaw a disastrous military operation in which 13 servicemen died in Afghanistan. Then to try to make up for it, they vaporized like seven children in a drone strike. Then later, the secretary of defense went AWOL and didn’t even tell the commander-in-chief.”

Garcia-Navarro quickly interrupted. “This is a completely different thing,” she insisted.

🚨 Scott Jennings SMACKS DOWN left-wing CNN panelist who says if "Signalgate" happened under Biden someone would've been fired pic.twitter.com/PW8Ct9SRV7



"You don't have to make up hypotheticals! Let me take you back in time. In a Democratic administration, SecDef [oversaw] 13… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 29, 2025

Now, let's get real for a moment. She’s right; they are different situations. What happened under Lloyd Austin’s watch was so much worse. The incompetence of the Biden administration not only resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers, but also the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, who now had access to billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment that was left behind by Joe Biden.

Yet Garcia-Navarro wants us to believe that Signalgate is worse? Remember, no location information was shared in the Signal chat. The information wasn't leaked before the operations. But apparently, in Garcia-Navarro's twisted logic, an accidental chat invitation is more serious than actual American casualties and the fall of an entire country to the enemy.

The bottom line? This whole "Signalgate" controversy is nothing more than a desperate attempt by the left-wing media to distract from the real leadership failures we've seen under the previous administration. It's time to call this what it is: fake news designed to undermine Trump's successful presidency.

