Bombshell Claim: NBC Has Proof Lee Harvey Oswald Didn't Kill Kennedy

Astonishing allegations have surfaced regarding a never-before-seen NBC video that could upend the official narrative of the JFK assassination. Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) dropped the bombshell on “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News, revealing that a tape purportedly shows Lee Harvey Oswald near the vehicle John F. Kennedy was riding in that fateful day in Dallas, Texas—at a location that would exonerate him as the shooter.

Luna stated, "I would like to actually tell the American people, it was made, uh, aware to me this evening that NBC actually has a video that's never been seen before. We're actually going to be... sending a letter requesting that from NBC, because it allegedly shows Oswald, um, near the vehicle when the assassination took place, which means that he couldn't have been the shooter. So again, we're tracking down all this information."

This revelation, she argued, challenges the long-held "lone gunman theory" pushed by many official narratives. Luna also referred to a CIA document brought to light by journalist Jefferson Morley, which disclosed that the agency itself was skeptical of the lone gunman theory.

"There is even a CIA document that came out that Mr. Morley pointed out that actually said that the CIA never bought the lone gunman theory," Luna said. "I think the American people had an inclination as to what we were saying, but we never had the hard evidence until now."

Trump released the JFK files earlier this month.

Luna emphasized, "In a free and fair society, how could you operate or have an agency operating in the shadows? Kudos to President Trump, also Director [John] Ratcliffe, and Tulsi Gabbard for pushing for this transparency. It is going to be generational changing that they've done this."

Luna pledged to pursue legislation to ensure such opacity from government agencies never occurs again. Meanwhile, her immediate focus is on pressuring NBC to release the video.

Fox News host Jesse Watters pressed for clarification, bluntly asking if NBC had been deliberately hiding this tape. Luna didn't hold back: "Correct. In fact, uh, Director [Oliver] Stone actually told us that he was showed this tape, uh, that it was a secondary copy, and that he said that this could blow open the entire JFK, um, investigation. What I will also tell you though, Jesse, is he said that NBC's been very, very much so guarding this tape, and so I believe that that tape belongs to the American people."

Luna called for public support to demand transparency from NBC. "We are going to be sending a letter asking for that tape, and I would encourage everyone to ask NBC to release that tape to the public. It's important not just for our investigations, but so the American people know the truth as to what happened with John F. Kennedy," she said.

BREAKING: @realannapaulina tells Primetime that NBC has a secret tape that shows Lee Harvey Oswald near JFK's vehicle when the assassination took place... which would mean he wasn't the shooter. pic.twitter.com/SI34rf2HPG — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 29, 2025

If true, these revelations could reignite debate over the JFK assassination. If the alleged tape proves as explosive as claimed, it could redefine what Americans thought they knew about November 22, 1963. Does this tape really exist, and does it show what Luna says it does? Color me unconvinced. It's clear that Luna hasn't seen this evidence yet, and I won't be convinced until I see it.

