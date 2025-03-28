Have California Democrats Finally Gone Too Far?

California has reached a new level of insanity. A proposed ballot initiative in the state is named after Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. But here’s the kicker: Democrats couldn’t even spell his name right.

Advertisement

The so-called “Luigi Mangioni Access to Health Care Act” aims to make it more difficult for insurance companies to deny medical treatment claims.

“THE LUIGI MANGIONI ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE ACT”

Seriously????

A ballot initiative about health care submitted today to the California Attorney General is named after the accused killer. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/FnrvEe57BP — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) March 26, 2025

That’s right — these people are trying to turn an accused killer into some kind of folk hero to push their radical agenda. You can’t make this stuff up.

The Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office would make it illegal for an insurance company to "delay, deny or modify any medical procedure or medication" that is suggested by a licensed physician in the Golden State where there could be serious consequences such as "disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement, loss or reduction of any bodily function," the document states. It was filed by Paul Eisner, a longtime Los Angeles-based attorney. The terms "delay" and "deny" were made popular by the healthcare book "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About." The words "delay, deny, and depose" were reportedly inscribed on the casings of the bullets that killed Brian Thompson on Dec. 4. "What" Rob Pyers, research director for California Target Book, posted on X. "A proposed ballot initiative has been filed in California entitled "The Luigi Mangioni (sic) Access to Health Care Act." Actually," Los Angeles-based conservative activist Elizabeth Barcohana said.

Advertisement

It’s sick the way Democrats celebrate evil people.

Instead of widespread condemnation, we’re seeing sympathy campaigns and fundraising efforts for his defense and now naming proposed laws after him. This is the latest in a series of public displays of support for a cold-blooded killer.

Last year, the audience of "Saturday Night Live" shockingly erupted in cheers when Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost mentioned his name. The response was a chilling reminder of just how twisted things have become, with some seemingly willing to glorify an accused killer simply because his crime fits a certain political narrative.

The normalization of Mangione’s actions didn’t stop there. CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins sparked outrage when she posted a tweet linking to the defense fund for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of brutally murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The backlash was swift and overwhelming. Realizing her mistake—or at least recognizing the PR disaster—she quickly deleted the post, as if it had never happened.

Mangione faces a slew of state and federal charges in New York and Pennsylvania, including first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism and stalking. He gunned down Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, in what prosecutors describe as a cold-blooded, premeditated attack.

Advertisement

Want support more uncensored coverage of stories like these? Join PJ Media VIP today and get exclusive access to in-depth analysis and commentary that exposes the truth. Plus, enjoy ad-free browsing and vibrant community discussions with fellow patriots. Use code FIGHT for 60% off—because now more than ever, we need your support to combat this dangerous leftist ideology. Sign up today!