CNN WH Correspondent Deletes Tweet Supporting CEO Killer Luigi Mangione's Defense Fund

From our "What could she possibly have been thinking?" file, CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins posted a tweet linking to the defense fund for accused CEO murderer Luigi Mangione.

Maybe she believed she could justify it by claiming that everyone is entitled to a defense. That may be true, but isn't that what public defenders are for?

After a massive backlash to the idiotic post, she deleted it. Almost like it never happened.

Almost.

If she really promoted that @cnn should fire her. I’m skeptical she did that because it would be something so irresponsible and egregious for an intelligent news anchor to do. But if true this is horrible of her and reflects very badly on her employer if left unaddressed. — Popz Boltz ⚡️ (@PopzBoltz) February 16, 2025

She has no business being called a journalist. She's a left leaning Activist masquerading as one. She doesn't deliver objective news. She's been nothing but rude to Pres. Trump, going back to his 1st term. She doesn't try to hide her disdain for him. It's utterly disrespectful! — Elizabeth Kurpiel (@bethk68) February 16, 2025

Kaitlan Collins seems to have become nothing more than an antagonist much like Jim Acosta both adding no value to news. — Joe (@JCSAZ01) February 16, 2025

Mangione is charged with " first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, stalking and other state and federal charges in New York and Pennsylvania for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024," according to Fox News. His father is incredibly wealthy so there's no reason he should be begging for money online. The family has been nothing but supportive in statements to the press.

More troubling than a rich kid trying to play to the emotions of emotionally dead people, the defense fund has raised almost half a million dollars. Mangione issued a statement thanking his zombie supporters.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione said. “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro laid into people who think Mangione is some kind of hero.

“In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: He is no hero,” Shapiro said.

As for Collins, someone at CNN should at least ask her why she did it.

Collins' post garnered criticism from a number of users on X, including The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller. "Real bottom of the barrel stuff. Even for @kaitlancollins," Miller posted Friday on X. Miller also called Collins out for deleting the post with "no explanation," saying, "guess it wasn't White House correspondent related." WMAL host Larry O'Connor commented on the situation, saying Collins "used her considerable platform to promote a link for the defense fund of a cold-blooded killer." "She has not yet apologized nor has she posted anything else in 24 hours," he added.

Those who support Mangione and contribute to his defense fund are missing a key part of their human anatomy.

A soul.