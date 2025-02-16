CNN WH Correspondent Deletes Tweet Supporting CEO Killer Luigi Mangione's Defense Fund

Rick Moran | 7:55 AM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

From our "What could she possibly have been thinking?" file, CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins posted a tweet linking to the defense fund for accused CEO murderer Luigi Mangione. 

Maybe she believed she could justify it by claiming that everyone is entitled to a defense. That may be true, but isn't that what public defenders are for?

After a massive backlash to the idiotic post, she deleted it. Almost like it never happened. 

Almost.

Mangione is charged with "first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, stalking and other state and federal charges in New York and Pennsylvania for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024," according to Fox News. His father is incredibly wealthy so there's no reason he should be begging for money online. The family has been nothing but supportive in statements to the press.

More troubling than a rich kid trying to play to the emotions of emotionally dead people, the defense fund has raised almost half a million dollars. Mangione issued a statement thanking his zombie supporters.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione said. “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro laid into people who think Mangione is some kind of hero.

“In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: He is no hero,” Shapiro said.

As for Collins, someone at CNN should at least ask her why she did it.

Collins' post garnered criticism from a number of users on X, including The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller. 

"Real bottom of the barrel stuff. Even for @kaitlancollins," Miller posted Friday on X. 

Miller also called Collins out for deleting the post with "no explanation," saying, "guess it wasn't White House correspondent related."

WMAL host Larry O'Connor commented on the situation, saying Collins "used her considerable platform to promote a link for the defense fund of a cold-blooded killer." 

"She has not yet apologized nor has she posted anything else in 24 hours," he added. 

Those who support Mangione and contribute to his defense fund are missing a key part of their human anatomy.

A soul.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

