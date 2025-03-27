Does This Shocking Revelation Prove a Conspiracy in 'Signalgate' Controversy?

Something smells fishy about the latest developments in the ongoing 'Signalgate' situation, and it's not just The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg's questionable ethics in lurking in private government communications. A deeper dive into Signal reveals connections that should have every American concerned about the intersection of Big Tech, liberal media, and government communications.

Advertisement

The Biden administration specifically approved Signal for sensitive government communications, choosing it over other available platforms.

Enter Katherine Maher, the CEO of National Public Radio (NPR). Maher has shown herself to be anything but politically neutral. How extreme are we talking?

Back in 2020, Maher called Trump a “fascist” and a “deranged racist sociopath” and said that America is “addicted to white supremacy,” has publicly chastised using the phrase “boy and girl” because it “erases the language of non-binary people.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called her out for her radical views Wednesday during a congressional hearing.

.@RepMTG unloades on NPR CEO Katherine Maher over her past calling Donald Trump “a deranged racist and sociopath,” said America is “addicted to white supremacy,” and argues saying there’s only two genders “erases” transgender people



“Let me inform you...your federal funding is… pic.twitter.com/gGorrM2M1S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2025

This is the same person who defended NPR's decision to completely ignore the Hunter Biden laptop story while simultaneously claiming that it's not biased. You can't make this stuff up.

What does this have to do with “Signalgate”? I’m glad you asked. Let's connect some dots here.

It turns out that Maher, the current CEO of NPR, who testified before Congress on Wednesday, sits on the board of directors of Signal.

Advertisement

🚨GIVE ME A F****** BREAK The NPR CEO in front of Congress yesterday, is on the board of directors at Signal??? pic.twitter.com/HAFrOvXuyk — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) March 27, 2025

According to Wikipedia, “From 2022 to 2023, Maher was a member of the U.S. State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board, an expert panel established in 2011 by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to advise U.S. officials.”

The conflicts of interest here are staggering. We have someone who runs a supposedly "neutral" public broadcasting network while simultaneously serving on the board of a secure communications platform used for sensitive government operations.

Related: Is This What's Really Behind 'Signalgate'?

Timing is everything, and it's worth noting that this security breach controversy exploded right around the same time Maher was making waves with her controversial congressional testimony about media bias. Coincidence? Maybe. But in Washington, coincidences are about as rare as honest Democrats.

Social media users are already connecting these dots, asking why mainstream media isn't giving this story the attention it deserves. Could it be because it exposes the uncomfortably close relationship between left-wing media executives, technology platforms, and government operations?

🚨 SIGNAL SCANDAL: Katherine Maher, the leftist NPR CEO, is currently the Chair of the Board of Signal!



WHAT ARE THE ODDS? pic.twitter.com/jWNTeAt3Jz — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

While I'm not ready to declare that there is any direct connection between Maher serving on the board of directors and the current Signal breach — I still believe a rogue staffer is the most likely culprit — at the very least these connections raise serious questions about how and why the Biden administration approved the app over other options.

The deeper this story goes, the more it looks less like a simple security breach and more like a symptom of a much larger problem: the incestuous relationship between Big Tech, liberal media, and government operations. It's time for Congress to start asking some tough questions.

The mainstream media won't ask the tough questions, but we at PJ Media will. And our VIP members get the full story. Get exclusive access to our deep-dive analysis, uncensored reporting, and live Q&As with our contributors. Don't let Big Tech and the liberal media control the narrative. Join PJ Media VIP today with code FIGHT for 60% off and help us expose the truth about the Washington swamp's darkest secrets.