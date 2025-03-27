Is This What's Really Behind 'Signalgate'?

The liberal media is having yet another meltdown over the Trump administration, this time concerning a Signal chat group that inadvertently included The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg. However, there's something about this entire situation that doesn't seem quite right.

Advertisement

The facts are straightforward: A Signal chat group containing high-level Trump administration officials was compromised when Goldberg was mysteriously added to the conversation.

Who put him there?

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who coordinated the chat, says he did not add Goldberg.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but of all the people out there, somehow this guy who has lied about the president, who has lied to Gold Star families, lied to their attorneys, and gone to the Russia hoax, gone to just all kinds of lengths to lie and smear the president of the United States, and he’s the one that somehow gets on somebody’s contact and then gets sucked into this group?” Waltz said during an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News this week.

While the left-wing media hysteria machine kicks into overdrive, it's worth noting that no classified information was shared in these discussions about Houthi rebel strikes. The only important question, at this point, is how Goldberg ended up in the chat in the first place, but for the Democrats and the media, that’s not what they’re worried about. They want someone to take the fall: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Related: Jeffrey Goldberg Accidentally Proved His ‘Signalgate’ Narrative Is a Hoax



Advertisement

"Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in American history," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to President Trump. "Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth should be fired immediately."

Other Democrats have also called for Hegseth's resignation or firing. This manufactured outrage reeks of political opportunism. Let's remember that Democrats fought tooth and nail to prevent Hegseth's confirmation, which required Vice President Vance to break a 50-50 tie. Now they're exploiting this incident as their latest attempt to force him out.

And then there was this gem from Jonathan Martin of Politico.

No SecDef would survive this in any other admin, and Hegseth may not. But unlike another admin it won’t happen bc lawmakers of said party publicly demand it but bc the prez gets irritated by media coverage portraying his people as clowns https://t.co/hQzFGbmuYo — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) March 26, 2025

The timing and circumstances of this incident are just a little too convenient for Democrats to be brushed off as a coincidence. A staffer working for National Security Adviser Michael Waltz is suspected of adding Goldberg to the chat. Was it intentional or an accident? We don’t know for sure yet but what’s clear is that the focus on Hegseth seems far more like the goal of this kerfuffle than mere happenstance.

Advertisement

Think about it: No classified information was shared, and there’s no indication that Hegseth did anything wrong. Yet somehow, he’s the left’s chosen scapegoat. Meanwhile, the same people demanding his resignation never uttered a word when Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin botched the Afghanistan withdrawal or when he disappeared for over a week in the ICU without informing the chain of command. Where was the outrage then?

This entire situation has all the markings of a politically motivated hit job. The left couldn’t block Hegseth’s confirmation through legitimate means, so now they’re resorting to underhanded political sabotage. The goal? Forcing him out in disgrace over a contrived controversy.

Want the real story behind "Signalgate" that the mainstream media won't tell you? As a VIP member, you'll get exclusive analysis and behind-the-scenes insights into what's really happening in the Trump administration. Don't let the left-wing narrative machine control the story — join PJ Media VIP today and get uncensored truth, ad-free browsing, and exclusive content. Use code FIGHT for 60% off! Sign up now to support fearless conservative journalism that exposes the Democrats' political hit jobs.