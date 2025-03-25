Is This Proof That the Signal Chat Kerfuffle Was a Setup?

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard are scheduled to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding their participation in a high-level group chat that discussed a U.S. operation in Yemen. According to reports, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, created the Signal group earlier this month. Among its members were key figures such as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and several others. The chat also mistakenly included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg.

There are a lot of questions surrounding this situation. Many on the left are criticizing the Trump administration for using the secure messaging app Signal in the first place. However, according to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Joe Biden first authorized the use of Signal for government communications.

Senate Intel Committee Chair @SenTomCotton: "The Biden Administration authorized Signal as a means of communication that was consistent with presidential recordkeeping requirements for its administration — and that continued into the Trump Administration." pic.twitter.com/7kgz4O1seO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025

This jibes with what CNN’s Scott Jennings revealed Monday night. His sources told him that Signal was preloaded on various devices when the Trump administration took over for the Biden administration.

“I did learn a few things in some of my conversations, if you're interested,” he said. “One is that the Signal program was preloaded on a number of devices and agency computers in this circuit when they got there. So, in their view, it was already in use.”

🚨.@ScottJenningsKY just blew apart the narratives coming from the Atlantic hit piece published today and pointed out the facts.



"The Signal program was pre-loaded on a number of devices and agency computers in this circuit when they got there, so in their view, it was already… pic.twitter.com/bqBDUkkRcn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 25, 2025

On Tuesday, Ratcliffe confirmed that the Biden administration installed the Signal messaging app on CIA computers and approved it for work use.

“So that we're clear, one of the first things that happened when I was confirmed as CIA director was Signal was loaded onto my computer at, uh, the CIA, as it is for most CIA officers,” Ratcliffe said in sworn testimony Tuesday. “Um, one of the things that I was briefed on very early, Senator, was by the CIA records management folks about—about the use of Signal as a permissible work use. It is. That is a practice that preceded the current administration to the Biden administration.”

.@CIADirector: "One of the first things that happened when I was confirmed as CIA director was Signal was loaded onto my computer ... One of the things that I was briefed on very early was ... the use of Signal as a permissible work use — it is." pic.twitter.com/INE94qxikL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Gabbard confirmed in her testimony that no one shared classified info in the chat.

"There was no classified material that was shared in that signal chat," Gabbard said in response to questions by committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

TULSI: There were "NO CLASSIFIED MATERIALS" shared in that signal group chat. pic.twitter.com/g1KXMns2uC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

So we know the Biden administration approved the use of Signal and set it up on government devices and computers. We also know that no one shared classified information, yet Goldberg, the mainstream media, and of course, congressional Democrats are erroneously claiming that the conversation discussed “classified” or “top secret” war plans — something that didn’t happen. Then there’s the fact that, as Jennings noted on CNN Monday night, Waltz, who created the chat, doesn’t even know Goldberg.

“In fact, I don’t believe he knows him and has never met him,” Jennings said.

So how did he get there? That's the real question that must be answered. Goldberg is not someone anyone in the Trump administration would have on their contacts to leak information to, as he has been a reliable pawn of the Democratic Party, pushing bogus stories to undermine President Trump. Something doesn't smell right.

Meanwhile, reports prove that Democrats are less concerned about any national security breach than they are about trying to make this “scandal” stick.

This has all the hallmarks of a deliberate setup. Ever since the price of eggs dropped, Democrats have been desperately trying to find some "scandal" to pin on the Trump administration, and they think they can manufacture this situation into one.

