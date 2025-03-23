WATCH: Bernie Sanders Has Unhinged Meltdown Over Question About AOC

Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-Vt.), the aging socialist from Vermont, couldn't handle basic questions about his protégé Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) during what became an absolutely bizarre ABC News interview that aired Sunday. He had a complete meltdown after a rather innocent question by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl.

What started as a routine exchange quickly spiraled into a tense and awkward moment as Sanders became visibly irritated by Karl’s questioning.

At first, Sanders had nothing but praise for Ocasio-Cortez, calling her “extraordinary” and saying he was “so impressed by her work in Congress.” He credited her with inspiring young people across the country and seemed eager to sing her praises. But when Karl pushed further, asking whether Sanders would like to see Ocasio-Cortez join the Senate, Sanders’ tone changed dramatically. He hesitated before responding, stumbling through his answer. “I— Right now we have, as I said, just a whole lot of people in the Congress. Okay, Jonathan, thanks,” he said abruptly, trying to end the conversation right then and there, even getting up to leave.

Some Democrats are encouraging AOC to challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his seat after he voted to end debate on the Continuing Resolution to fund the government for another six months. Sanders obviously knew that and didn’t want to go on record one way or another on the issue.

Karl, clearly shocked by Bernie’s reaction, tried to calm the situation and bring him back. “Wait, I got one more,” he said. “I got one more. This is important.”

Sanders, clearly frustrated, interrupted him. “Well, I ask you—” he started before Karl cut back in with, “Okay.”

“You want to do nonsense, do nonsense,” Sanders snapped. “No, I don’t want to talk about inside-the-Beltway stuff. I got 32,000 people.”

Karl attempted to explain that he was only asking about Ocasio-Cortez because she had been at the event, but Sanders wasn’t interested. “Fine, but I don’t want to talk about this,” he shot back. “What was the last question?”

Karl, thrown off by Sanders’ hostility, stumbled a bit as he tried to refocus. “I was going to ask you one more question about you,” Karl said awkwardly. “I mean, that’s all… Your last.”

Sanders, exasperated, snapped, “What is your question?”

Karl, now visibly struggling, hesitated before finally getting the words out. “I mean, it’s easier to…”

Eventually, Sanders returned to his seat, and Karl awkwardly tried to get the conversation moving again.

“I mean, I want to ask you about your future,” Karl said, struggling. “This is the biggest crowd. You said you ran for president twice. This is the biggest crowd you’ve ever seen. Are we going to see you run again? What’s your future?”

Sanders was visibly irritated. “Right now, I am very proud that the people of the state of Vermont sent me back to the Senate with 63% of the vote,” he said. "Right now, I’m Vermont senator. That’s what I do, and I’m very happy to do it.” Then, in a rare moment of honesty, he admitted what many had suspected: “I am 83 years of age… And I’m tired.”

Sen Bernie Sanders Storms Off When Asked About AOC’s Senate Future



"No, you want to do nonsense. Do nonsense....I don't want to talk about inside the beltway stuff."https://t.co/GZxktxEX9w pic.twitter.com/80r0dLgmgh — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 23, 2025

Honestly, Sanders should have seen that question coming and had a better response ready. His defensive reaction suggests he’s caught between wanting AOC to run for the Senate and his obligation to stay in Schumer’s good graces. He fumbled the moment badly—and you can bet Chuck Schumer won’t forget it.

