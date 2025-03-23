Trump Goes Nuclear Against Activist Lawyers Undermining His Presidency

The radical Left's latest scheme to derail President Trump's America First agenda has reached a fever pitch, with over 100 frivolous lawsuits filed against his administration since January. But Trump isn't taking their lawfare lying down.

Advertisement

In a bold move that should have Democrats and their army of activist attorneys panicking, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate anti-Trump lawyers and law firms attempting to hamstring his presidency through baseless litigation. The timing couldn't be more critical, with an unprecedented 15 injunctions slapped against presidential actions just last month—far more than Obama or Biden ever faced.

The Left's desperation is palpable. After losing the Oval Office, the House, and the Senate in November, they're resorting to their favorite tactic: shopping for activist judges to block crucial executive actions. We've seen this circus play out with injunctions against Trump's birthright citizenship executive order and his use of wartime powers to deport Venezuelan gang members terrorizing American communities.

Recommended: Scott Presler’s New Plan to Register More GOP Voters Is Brilliant

“Lawyers and law firms that engage in actions that violate the laws of the United States or rules governing attorney conduct must be efficiently and effectively held accountable,” Trump declared in a memorandum released Saturday. “Accountability is especially important when misconduct by lawyers and law firms threatens our national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity.”

Trump also named names.

Recent examples of grossly unethical misconduct are far too common. For instance, in 2016, Marc Elias, founder and chair of Elias Law Group LLP, was deeply involved in the creation of a false “dossier” by a foreign national designed to provide a fraudulent basis for Federal law enforcement to investigate a Presidential candidate in order to alter the outcome of the Presidential election. Elias also intentionally sought to conceal the role of his client — failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — in the dossier.

Advertisement

Many immigration lawyers, including those from major law firms, are undermining Trump’s power to enforce our nation's immigration laws. The memorandum notes that these activist lawyers actively coach clients to lie or hide their past to manipulate the asylum process, bypass national security measures, and deceive immigration authorities. The federal government faces a heavy burden in combating this widespread fraud, which not only erodes the rule of law but also fuels mass illegal immigration—leading to tragic crimes against innocent Americans and straining taxpayer-funded resources meant for citizens.

Now, Attorney General Bondi has been specifically tasked with recommending additional countermeasures against these frivolous lawsuits, which the administration correctly views as a violation of separation of powers.

“I further direct the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security to prioritize enforcement of their respective regulations governing attorney conduct and discipline,” Trump wrote. “I further direct the Attorney General to take all appropriate action to refer for disciplinary action any attorney whose conduct in Federal court or before any component of the Federal Government appears to violate professional conduct rules, including rules governing meritorious claims and contentions, and particularly in cases that implicate national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity.”

Trump also directed the attorney general to hold law firms accountable for ethical misconduct, including making senior partners responsible for junior attorneys’ unethical actions when appropriate. If an attorney or firm engaged in litigation against the federal government is found to warrant sanctions or disciplinary action, the attorney general must recommend further steps to the president, such as revoking security clearances or terminating federal contracts. Additionally, the attorney general is ordered to review attorney conduct in cases against the government over the past eight years and, if misconduct is found—such as frivolous lawsuits or fraud—to propose further action, including contract termination or other penalties.

Advertisement

It's about time someone stood up to these legal mercenaries who abuse our court system.

Want the real story behind the Left's desperate lawfare campaign against Trump? PJ Media VIP members get exclusive deep dives into the activist attorneys orchestrating this legal circus. Join VIP today to access our hard-hitting analysis, ad-free browsing, and exclusive live chats with our fearless writers. Don't let them silence the truth—use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us expose the Left's legal warfare against America First! Sign up now.