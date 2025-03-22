Guess Who Wants to Rename the Department of Defense?

In what can only be described as an unusual move, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has sparked debate over potentially renaming the Department of Defense back to its original name: the Department of War.

Hegseth took to X to conduct an informal poll that garnered roughly 170,000 votes in just 18 hours. The results show Americans narrowly prefer "Department of War” over “Department of Defense.”

Better name?



Have my thoughts…welcome yours. #PeoplesPentagon — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 22, 2025

Elon Musk chimed in, saying that “War is more accurate.”

I can’t help but notice the contradiction in this proposed change. President Trump has proudly touted his record as the only modern president who kept America out of new conflicts. Given that, reverting to “Department of War” seems oddly out of step with his peace-through-strength doctrine.

So why not call it the “Department of Peace?” That would better reflect Trump’s commitment to avoiding unnecessary wars. Then again, he has also prioritized maintaining the most powerful and lethal military in the world—making “Department of War” a fitting choice in its own right.

For those interested in the history, the Department of War was one of just four original cabinet departments established under George Washington's administration in 1789, with Secretary Henry Knox serving as its first leader. It operated under that name until 1947, when President Truman's National Security Act reorganized our military structure.

The bureaucratic evolution went through an awkward phase as the "National Military Establishment" (NME) before settling on "Department of Defense" in 1949. The same act established several crucial institutions we still rely on today, including the National Security Council, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the U.S. Air Force.

While Trump recently referenced the "Department of War" in a Truth Social post, no official confirmation exists whether the administration is seriously considering this modification, or if it's simply Hegseth testing the waters. It's difficult to accept that he would post such a thing if a change wasn't under serious consideration.

As you know, this wouldn't be the first time the Trump administration has tackled federal nomenclature. The president has already renamed Mount Denali in Alaska back to Mount McKinley and the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. These changes were controversial, and renaming the Department of Defense would certainly be as well.

The poll remains open for another day, but regardless of the final tally, the more pressing question is why this discussion is happening now.

With multiple global challenges facing our military, one has to wonder whether a departmental rebranding deserves priority attention. Probably not. I'd rather attention be focused on increasing lethality and purging woke ideology and DEI from our military.

I voted in the poll and voted to keep the name Department of Defense. Perhaps Elon Musk is right, that “War” is more accurate, but is such a change necessary?

I'm not convinced.

