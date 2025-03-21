WATCH: Judge Jeanine Destroys Leftist Jessica Tarlov in Epic Takedown

On Thursday, President Trump took decisive action by signing an executive order to dismantle the ineffective Department of Education. As expected, left-wing voices erupted in outrage, including Fox News’ resident leftist nutcase, Jessica Tarlov.

During Thursday’s episode of “The Five,” Tarlov launched into an impassioned tirade, accusing Republicans of neglecting education and failing to support children with disabilities, among other grievances. This triggered an epic response from co-panelist Judge Jeanine Pirro, who proceeded to deliver a brutal takedown that expertly dismantled Tarlov’s arguments about the future of education in America.

Tarlov began by criticizing Republican plans for education, particularly their stance on privatizing schools and voucher systems, which she claimed, without evidence, would leave disabled children and low-income families without access to quality education. She also referenced the push for religious influence in schools, citing Oklahoma’s superintendent’s decision to fund Bibles for schools, labeling it as part of a broader “grift.”

Judge Jeanine, however, wasn’t having it. She swiftly countered, “We are one nation under God” and made it clear that the Department of Education has been a colossal waste of taxpayer money. She asserted, “The Department of Education has wasted $100 billion a year,” before accusing Tarlov of admitting that the department does not effectively contribute to education.

She also reminded Tarlov of the department’s origin under President Jimmy Carter, noting it was created as a “payback to the unions,” and that President Trump had already begun dismantling it. Judge Jeanine argued, “We’re going to end it the same way with an executive order dismantling it, subsequently finished by a decision by Congress.”

Judge Jeanine also took aim at the Democratic handling of education, specifically addressing the “No Child Left Behind” policy. She criticized it for ensuring that students, regardless of their academic ability, passed without truly mastering the material. “Now we’ve got kids who can’t even read at an 8th-grade level because they were passed,” she pointed out, adding that the policy resulted in “a 19-year-old who graduated with honors, who can’t read proficiently.”

While defending Trump’s approach to education, Judge Jeanine reminded viewers that education is not a federal right and should be left to the states under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution. She then turned her attention to the teachers’ unions, particularly Randi Weingarten, whom she accused of misusing the billions of dollars allocated for safely reopening schools during the pandemic. “We don’t love Randi Weingarten and what she did to our kids,” she said, suggesting that Weingarten should “go back to Ukraine” to figure out how other countries are handling education. Ouch!

Finally, Judge Jeanine wrapped up her fiery rant by comparing U.S. students’ struggles to those of students in other countries. “These kids in China and Russia… studying quantum physics while our kids were hiding and doing drugs and alcohol,” she stated, lamenting how the U.S. spends more money per child than any other nation but still lags behind in educational outcomes, all due to what she saw as failed Democratic policies.

So brutal. So awesome.

