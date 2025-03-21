AOC Humiliates Herself on Tour With Bernie Sanders

Remember when the left used to pretend they weren't socialists? Those days are long gone, folks. Bernie Sanders, the millionaire socialist who owns three houses, is currently on his laughably named "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, dragging along his protégé Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who probably needed a dictionary to understand the tour's name.

Advertisement

The dynamic duo of democratic socialism is targeting districts Republicans narrowly won in 2024, presumably because they think their message of wealth redistribution will somehow resonate with voters who rejected their party's agenda in 2024. Their mission? To rail against those evil "billionaires and large corporations" while defending government handouts. The irony of two well-paid government officials lecturing Americans about oligarchy seems completely lost on them.

But the real highlight of this circus came during their Colorado stop, where AOC proved once again why she's the gift that keeps on giving to conservative commentators.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are in Colorado for rallies that are being held in two locations on Friday afternoon. The events are part of "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders," a national campaign in which the Vermont senator and the New York representative organize discussions across the United States about the future of the country. The pair's first stop in Colorado was in Greeley, at the Bank of Colorado Arena at the University of Northern Colorado. After that, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will go to Denver to hold another event at Civic Center Park, located at 101 14th Ave. People will be allowed in at 4 p.m. Speaking is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. No bags, signs or firearms are allowed at either event.

Advertisement

While attempting to rally the crowd with her usual class warfare rhetoric, she declared, "We need a Democratic Party that farts harder for us."

Yes, you read that right. The same political mastermind who gave us the Green New Deal just gave us something else that's full of gas.

And before you ask, yes, there’s video.

“We need a Democratic Party that farts harder for us.” - AOC



Swalwell isn’t enough?? pic.twitter.com/oU7kbXIHGk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was unavailable for comment.

The tour's stated purpose is to pressure Republicans to protect various government programs from spending cuts because heaven forbid, we try to address our nation's catastrophic debt. Bernie and AOC would rather demonize successful Americans and demand more tax increases than admit that their socialist policies are breaking the bank.

It's particularly rich coming from Bernie Sanders. Nothing says "fighting oligarchy" quite like owning multiple homes while demanding that everyone else pay more taxes. And AOC? She's traded her bartender's apron for designer clothes and Met Gala appearances while pretending to be a champion of the working class.

Advertisement

This entire tour is exactly what you'd expect from the modern Democratic Party: lots of hot air, zero substance, and an embarrassing gaffe to top it all off. They're selling warmed-over socialism to Americans who are smart enough to know that more government control isn't the answer to their problems.

But hey, at least AOC's verbal slip-up gave us all a good laugh. It might be the most honest thing she's said about her party's platform in years.

Join PJ Media VIP today and unlock ad-free browsing, exclusive content, and direct access to your favorite writers. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us expose the left's hypocrisy. Don't miss another moment of uncensored conservative truth - sign up now!