Kevin O'Leary Rips Tim Walz for Rooting Against Tesla Stock

As we previously reported here at PJ Media, Minnesota governor and former Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz stirred up some controversy this week when he thought it was a good idea to say that he roots for Tesla’s stock to tank.

“I know it’s a dark time,” Walz said. “But I was saying on my phone, I don’t know if some of you know this, on the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little booster in the day.”

During a discussion on CNN, panelists addressed both the terror attacks on Tesla and Walz’s remarks. CNN’s Abby Phillip sought to clarify, saying, “Now, I just want to be clear, no one at this table condones violence, right? Setting cars on fire, breaking windows, whatever, all of that is bad.” Then she asked a broader question: “Is it okay for an American company to just be hated, for people to want it to not do well?”

Famed entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary didn’t mince words. “I think, go back to point one. When you set a car on fire, you should go to jail. You’re a criminal,” he said emphatically. “And all those cars have cameras in them and those dealerships have cameras. You’re beyond being stupid when you do that. You’re going to go to jail.”

O’Leary went further, pointing out that the current administration isn’t likely to take these crimes lightly. “And you now have a government that just got their mandate. They can’t wait to find idiots that do this,” he said. “You’re going to spend 5 to 20 years in prison. If they get them on terrorism — which I think is a stretch — they will have no parole, no shortened sentence; they’ll rot in hell in prison for 20 years. And, frankly, as far as I’m concerned, that’s okay.”

When Phillip pressed O’Leary on Walz’s comments about Tesla’s stock, he didn’t hold back. “That poor guy didn’t check his portfolio and his own pension plan for the state,” O’Leary scoffed. “It’s beyond stupid what he did. He’s talking down a 3.5% weighting in his own pension plan. I mean, what’s the matter with that guy? He doesn’t check the well-being of his own constituents, and he’s saying — that’s their investment. What a bozo.”

In fairness, no one ever said that Tim Walz was a bright guy. Remember when he tried to rebrand himself as “Coach Walz” but didn’t even know what a pick-six was in football? He’s a total joke, and now he’s desperately trying to stay politically relevant with an eye on 2028 by using the same tired Democrat playbook: attacking President Trump and Elon Musk.

Be that as it may, Phillip then pointed out that the Minnesota State Board of Investment holds 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund and another 211,000 shares in a non-retirement fund, which she dismissed as “a relatively small amount."

"But that’s one company, one single stock. And that’s because Tesla is a huge part of the tech growth,” she added.

🚨KEVIN O’LEARY: TIM WALZ IS A TOTAL “BOZO” FOR CHEERING TESLA STOCK DROP!



“That poor guy didn't check HIS portfolio and HIS OWN PENSION PLAN for his state…! What’s the matter with that guy!? He doesn't check the well-being of his own constituents?” pic.twitter.com/dvkPhouqKH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2025

