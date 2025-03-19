There’s Huge News for Our Air Traffic Control System

The Trump administration is finally tackling an issue that has plagued the nation's air traffic control system for decades. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy revealed on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning that a "brand new state-of-the-art system" is on the way to replace an infrastructure that has remained largely unchanged for 25 to 30 years.

An official announcement is coming in the next few days, but Duffy explained what’s going to happen and why.

"We use copper wires, floppy disks — I mean, it's atrocious, the system we use," Duffy stated. While he reassured the public that the current system is safe, he acknowledged that "we're seeing the cracks of age."

The overhaul will modernize outdated technology, transitioning from "copper lines to fiber lines" and introducing "brand new radar, brand new terminals for air traffic controllers.”

The improvements won’t stop there.

"We gonna have sensors on runways so they don't have to stand in the tower and look out with binoculars," Duffy explained. "Oftentimes, the controllers' views are impeded on their screens. They'll be able to see where airplanes are at on the tarmac."

Duffy emphasized the need for speed in implementing these changes. "It's not that we don't know that we've had a problem with air traffic control, but it takes too long," he said, highlighting the bureaucratic and financial roadblocks that have long delayed progress. "Technology changes, money changes, administrations change. So we have to do this really fast. And so the Congress has to give us all the money upfront."

The administration is also learning from the private sector. "We're getting help from Southwest," Duffy revealed, noting that the airline had recently completed a "complete revamp" of its system in just two and a half years. To ensure a successful overhaul, the Department of Transportation is bringing in "some of the brightest and best minds who have done it in the past." Duffy proudly noted that "we have some SpaceX engineers that are helping us and others to help us deploy, again, this fantastic system."

We’re seeing the cracks of age in our air traffic control system. That’s why we’re going to go from copper wires to fiber, add new terminals for controllers, and give them sensors on runways to see better.@USDOT is working with the best to get this revamp done in record time to… pic.twitter.com/Hu9tk7DdQU — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 19, 2025

This effort isn’t just about upgrading old technology; it’s about ensuring that America’s air travel system remains safe, efficient, and competitive. Many industry experts have long warned that the current system is outdated and that delays in air traffic modernization put the country at a disadvantage compared to other nations that have already implemented more advanced technology. By taking swift action now, the Trump administration is modernizing air travel in the United States.

Air traffic control has come under fire this year due to recent crashes, but problems have been obvious for years. As PJ Media previously reported, near misses were happening multiple times a week back in 2023.

According to current and former air traffic control whistleblowers, the FAA’s obsession with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives has come at the cost of hiring qualified personnel—possibly playing a role in the tragic midair collision at Reagan National Airport in January. These DEI-driven policies began under the Obama administration. President Trump rolled them back during his first term, but Biden reinstated them, once again prioritizing diversity over competence.

The controllers say the push for diversity quotas not only weakened hiring standards but also created a staffing shortage, leaving the agency with a less capable workforce. This highlights a dangerous trend where qualifications are sacrificed in the name of demographic targets, putting public safety at risk.

The Trump administration’s push to modernize air traffic control promises significant benefits for both passengers and airlines by reducing delays, cutting fuel waste, and improving overall travel efficiency. This forward-thinking approach prioritizes the nation’s long-term needs, bringing in private-sector talent to drive progress. It’s an investment not only in infrastructure but also in national security, economic growth, and the safety of millions who depend on air travel daily. The administration’s decisive action aims to resolve a long-standing issue that should have been addressed years ago.

