This New Trump 'Commercial' May Be My Favorite

Remember those classic Trump commercials hawking his signature watches and shoes? Well, now he's got another commercial out — sort of.

On Tuesday, the White House shared a video of President Trump promoting the new CBP Home app — the app that replaced Biden's disastrous CBP One system. While Biden used technology to roll out the welcome mat for illegal aliens, Trump's version has one crystal-clear message: Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

The CBP Home app is a new tool designed to streamline the self-deportation process for those in the country illegally. The app, Trump said, offers an “easy way” for illegal aliens to leave the United States voluntarily rather than face forced removal.

The app automatically updated from CBP One to CBP Home, meaning every illegal alien who used Biden's system to enter is now staring at a screen telling them it's time to go home.

“People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way. And that’s not pleasant,” Trump said, contrasting his administration’s approach with that of the Biden administration: using the controversial CBP One app to facilitate the entry of over a million illegal migrants.

Trump emphasized that those who take advantage of the voluntary departure option might have a chance to return legally in the future. However, he warned that those who refuse will be found, deported, and permanently banned from reentering the United States. “You’re never coming in,” he stated firmly.

According to Trump, the CBP Home app provides the safest way for illegal aliens to leave the country while also saving taxpayer dollars and freeing up resources for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to focus on dangerous criminal aliens. “And that’s what we’re focused on,” he added.

The app is now available for free across all mobile platforms. Trump urged illegal migrants to use it as soon as possible. “Do it right and come back into our country,” he said. “Do it wrong, and you’ll never be back again.”

The new app's crown jewel is the "Submit Intent to Depart" feature, giving illegal aliens a simple choice: Leave voluntarily now or face deportation later. It's like "The Art of the Deal" meets immigration enforcement — leave on your own terms, and you might have a shot at coming back legally someday. Get deported, and you can kiss that chance goodbye.

The transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. Within weeks of Trump retaking the White House, the border situation completely turned around. The numbers don't lie — border crossings have plummeted since Trump took office, proving once again that when you actually enforce the law, people think twice about breaking it.

This is what real border security looks like, folks. No more processing endless asylum claims or playing catch-and-release. The focus is back where it belongs: enforcing our immigration laws and protecting American sovereignty. As President Trump told Congress during his speech earlier this month, “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation. ‘We must have legislation to secure the border.’ But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

