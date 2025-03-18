Is This the Aide Who Abused Joe Biden's Autopen?

The latest scandal for the former Biden administration has exploded into the spotlight thanks to Trump’s declaration Sunday night that Biden's pardons are "VOID, VACANT, AND NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT" because they were signed via autopen, and Biden may not have authorized them.

Advertisement

The lingering question, of course, is who may have been using the autopen on Biden’s behalf without his knowledge or consent. An explosive New York Post report revealed a disturbing pattern of potential power abuse within the Biden White House, centered around the controversial use of the presidential autopen.

One Biden White House source told The Post they suspect that a key aide to the then-president may have made unilateral determinations on what to auto-sign. The Post is not publishing that staffer's name due to the lack of concrete evidence and refutations by other colleagues. The Biden aide, who did not respond to requests for comment, would frequently make mention of what "the boss" wanted, the source said, but compatriots would have "no idea" if it was true because the internal culture was to not ask questions.

While the New York Post didn’t name the staffer, speculation is swirling around Neera Tanden. A longtime left-wing operative, Tanden was Biden’s controversial pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget — until her nomination collapsed over a slew of hyper-partisan attacks on Republican lawmakers. She later found a role as White House Staff Secretary. Now, she finds herself at the center of this constitutional crisis.

Advertisement

The timeline is damning. On Dec. 30, 2022, while Biden was allegedly golfing in St. Croix, six pardons magically appeared with his signature.

Tanden's response? A desperate attempt at deflection, trying to turn the tables by questioning Trump's own autopen usage.

More importantly does this mean everything with a Trump autopen signature is void in this Administration and the last? Because there's a lot by autopen in every Administration. Some enterprising lawyers may want to sue https://t.co/rjMqK57Ecy — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) March 17, 2025

Nice try, Neera, but there's a difference between delegated authority and potentially hijacking presidential powers.

For our VIPs: Trump Played the Media Like a Fiddle, and It Was Awesome

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, which broke the scandal, called her out specifically.

You were White House Staff Secretary when Biden autopenned pardons from the golf course in USVI.



This you? https://t.co/26z9C6cE7m pic.twitter.com/7btD2RTX0N — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 17, 2025

This isn't just about pardons or autopenned signatures. It's about who was actually running our country. Was it Joe Biden? Or was it radical operatives like Tanden, who went from heading a far-left think tank to potentially wielding presidential power without proper authorization?

Advertisement

The Biden administration's deafening silence on social media speaks volumes. They can't defend the indefensible, so they're hoping this scandal will just disappear. But Trump's declaration has ensured this constitutional crisis won't be swept under the rug.

The American people deserve to know who's really in charge. Was Biden even aware of what was signed in his name? Or did progressive bureaucrats turn the White House into their personal playground, wielding presidential power while the actual president remained blissfully unaware on the golf course?

These aren't just partisan questions; they're fundamental to our constitutional republic. And the American people deserve answers.

The mainstream media won't tell you the full story behind this scandal, but we won't stop reporting the facts. Help support our mission by joining PJ Media VIP. Our VIP members get exclusive analysis and insider updates on this constitutional crisis. Get unprecedented access to deep-dive investigations, ad-free browsing, and exclusive live chats with our investigative team. Don't let the truth stay hidden—join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us expose who's really running our government.