BREAKING: Trump Revokes Hunter Biden's Secret Service Protection

In a bold move that's sure to stir up some controversy, President Trump announced the immediate termination of Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden. The decision, announced in a post on Truth Social, puts an end to a wasteful use of taxpayer resources: protecting a former president's crackhead son.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer,” Trump wrote. “There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned.Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list.”

That means that there were 31 Secret Service agents dedicated to protecting two adults who should have lost their security detail when their father left office.

While it's true that both Trump and Biden extended protection for their children by six months after leaving office, the scale of resources allocated to the Biden children raises serious questions about fiscal responsibility and preferential treatment.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center, Trump addressed the situation with his characteristic directness: "Well, we have done that with many. I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I'll look at this afternoon."

Let's be clear about the law here—former presidents and their spouses receive lifelong Secret Service protection, but their adult children typically lose protection when the presidency ends. The temporary extensions have become something of a tradition, but tradition shouldn't trump common sense and fiscal responsibility.

The timing of this announcement is particularly interesting. It not only comes during Hunter Biden's trip to South Africa, but it comes less than two weeks after he claimed in court filings that he’s broke.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden was requesting to drop a federal lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, the man who posted the contents of his infamous laptop online for all to see; he allegedly has “significant debt in the millions” and has seen a major downturn in income. With his daddy no longer in power, the cash flow apparently dried up, and Hunter is feeling the squeeze. Adding to his woes, he says he lost his housing due to January’s Pacific Palisades wildfires and is struggling to find a new place to live.

On top of that, Hunter’s once-thriving “art career” has also collapsed. After selling 27 paintings at an average of over $54,000 each while his father was president, he has managed to sell just one piece for $36,000 since Biden left office. Likewise, sales of his memoir have tanked, dropping from over 3,000 copies in a six-month period to just 1,100. He also can’t land any paid speaking gigs.

Now, with everything else falling apart around him, he’s lost his taxpayer-funded security detail. I’d feel sorry for him if I cared.

This decision to revoke his security represents a return to sensible governance. Why should American taxpayers foot the bill for protecting adult children who are more than capable of arranging their own security? Hunter Biden, is, after all, the smartest guy that Joe Biden knows.

