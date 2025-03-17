Trump Makes a HUGE Announcement About the JFK Files

During his first week back in office, President Trump signed an executive order demanding the complete disclosure of files pertaining to JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.'s assassinations.

Advertisement

Trump followed through on his campaign promise to release the long-hidden files related to some of America's most notorious assassinations. “When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It's been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!” he said last year.

The executive order gave intelligence officials just 15 days to present a plan for releasing all remaining John F. Kennedy assassination records. Additionally, officials had 45 days to review and plan the release of documents related to the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations.

Unlike the empty promises we typically get from politicians, Trump is delivering.

On Monday, President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration will release the long-classified John F. Kennedy assassination files on Tuesday.

“A tremendous amount of paper. You’ve got a lot of reading,” Trump said, emphasizing the scale of the document release. “I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, just don’t redact. You can’t redact.”

The long-anticipated files, which have been withheld from the public for decades, are set to be made available tomorrow afternoon, according to the president.

“So that’s a big announcement. They’ve been waiting for that for decades,” Trump said. “I said during the campaign I’d do it, and I’m a man of my word.”

Advertisement

When asked if he had reviewed the documents himself, Trump admitted he had not seen them in detail but had been briefed.

“I’ve heard about them. It’s going to be very interesting,” he remarked.

The release is expected to shed new light on one of the most scrutinized events in American history, potentially answering lingering questions about Kennedy’s assassination.

This isn't Trump's first rodeo with these files. During his first term, he initiated the process of disclosure for the JFK records. Now he's finishing what he started, declaring that keeping these documents hidden "is not in the public interest and is long overdue."

Recommended: Here’s the Brilliance Behind Trump’s Move Declaring Biden’s Pardons ‘Void'



The Deep State bureaucrats have been hiding these records for over half a century. What are they so desperate to keep from the American people? The families of these victims and the American public deserve nothing less than complete transparency about these pivotal moments in our nation's history.

For some reason, members of the Kennedy family previously came out in opposition to the release of the files, accusing Trump of using JFK as a “political prop.”

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg accused the commander-in-chief of using his grandfather as a “political prop” in an X post made right after President Trump announced Thursday he was releasing the secret documents. “JFK conspiracy theories — The truth is a lot sadder than the myth – a tragedy that didn’t need to happen,” wrote the 32-year-old Schlossberg, who has been known for oddball tweets in the past. “Not part of an inevitable grand scheme,’’ he said. “Declassification is using JFK as a political prop when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it.” But Schlossberg’s cousin and JFK’s nephew, Trump ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr., balked at the assertion and hailed the president’s move. “I’m very grateful to President Trump,’’ RFK Jr. told reporters, referring to the files’ upcoming release, while on Capitol Hill on Thursday prepping for his confirmation hearings as Trump’s controversial nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

This is what real transparency looks like — not the selective leaks and partisan witch hunts we've become accustomed to from the Democrats.

Want to support our hard-hitting journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the mainstream media won’t? PJ Media is committed to bringing you the truth and holding the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today and help us continue our fearless reporting. Use code FIGHT for 60% off—don’t wait, join us now and support journalism that puts America first!