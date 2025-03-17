Democrats Should Panic As Egg Prices Continue to Drop

Matt Margolis | 1:23 PM on March 17, 2025
Victoria Taft

Remember when Democrats thought soaring egg prices would be the silver bullet to take down President Trump? Their plan just scrambled spectacularly. After hitting a wallet-busting peak of $8.17 per dozen in early March — the continuation of an upward trend from the Biden presidency — egg prices have plummeted below $4.

Advertisement

According to the latest data, eggs are now selling for $3.45 per dozen. That's a massive $3.10 drop in 2025 alone. But you wouldn't know it from reading the liberal media's deliberately misleading coverage.

Despite this plunge in egg prices, the mainstream media is desperately trying to keep that information from reaching your breakfast table.

The New York Times also reported on the price of eggs last week, ignoring the sharp decline in prices by only citing February data. "Egg prices continued their upward climb in February despite some easing in overall inflation,” the paper reported, “further straining consumers seeking relief from rising prices in the grocery aisles."

Newsweek also reported on Monday that eggs are now being smuggled into the United States from Mexico due to high prices.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized more egg products from United States borders this year than it has seized pounds of fentanyl.

Statistics from the CBP website show that so far in 2025, the agency has seized 5,938 egg products and 1,631 pounds of fentanyl coming into the US.

Newsweek could not make an exact one-to-one comparison as CBP measures eggs by number of products and fentanyl by weight.

Advertisement

“One of the reasons President Donald Trump gave for placing tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods was to stop what he sees as the flow of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from the northern and southern borders,” the report continued. “The president swore to lower egg prices 'on Day 1' of his presidency. In early March, the cost of a dozen eggs reached an all-time high of $8.17. A critical reason egg prices are so high is bird flu sweeping through chicken populations, which has led farmers to cull their flocks to prevent the disease from spreading.”

The sharp downward trend of egg prices over the past week was buried in the report and largely dismissed as temporary.

"Travelers are prohibited to bring in fresh eggs, raw chicken, unprocessed avian products, and/or live birds into the United States," a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson previously told Newsweek. "Travelers are encouraged to declare all agriculture products to CBP officers and Agriculture Specialists, failure to declare may lead to potential fines and penalties."

Recommended: Here’s the Brilliance Behind Trump’s Move Declaring Biden’s Pardons ‘Void'

Let's crack open some truth here: The media is playing a shell game with the American people. They're deliberately focusing on outdated February comparisons while ignoring March's dramatic price decline. Even when they acknowledge the recent decline in prices, they are finding ways to dismiss it. Why? Because they can't bear to admit that egg prices are now lower than the average levels we saw at the start of Trump’s term because it undermines the one effective talking point Democrats thought they had.

Advertisement

But the Democrats' attempt to use egg prices as a political weapon has backfired spectacularly. Just like everything else in their playbook, this narrative has cracked under the weight of actual facts.

The mainstream media won't tell you the whole story about falling egg prices—or anything else. Want unfiltered truth about Biden's economic disaster and Trump's solutions? Join PJ Media VIP today and get exclusive access to in-depth analysis they don't want you to see. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. Don't let them scramble the facts—become a VIP member now and support fearless conservative journalism.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY

Recommended

Here's the Dirty Little Secret Behind the Democrats' Collapse (and It Isn't Even a Secret) Stephen Green
Here’s the Brilliance Behind Trump’s Move Declaring Biden’s Pardons ‘Void' Matt Margolis
So a Cabinet Official Just Went on a Sunday Show to... TELL THE TRUTH??? Stephen Green
WATCH: Rubio Schools Margaret Brennan on Free Speech... Again Sarah Anderson
France Demands America: ‘Give Us Back the Statue of Liberty!’ Scott Pinsker
Here's How Trump Outsmarted the Judge Who Halted Deportations of Gang Members Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
A Gentleman’s Guide to the Wild World of Nonalcoholic Bars
Going to Mars Now Is a Suicide Mission. Here's Why
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement