Democrats Should Panic As Egg Prices Continue to Drop

Remember when Democrats thought soaring egg prices would be the silver bullet to take down President Trump? Their plan just scrambled spectacularly. After hitting a wallet-busting peak of $8.17 per dozen in early March — the continuation of an upward trend from the Biden presidency — egg prices have plummeted below $4.

According to the latest data, eggs are now selling for $3.45 per dozen. That's a massive $3.10 drop in 2025 alone. But you wouldn't know it from reading the liberal media's deliberately misleading coverage.

Despite this plunge in egg prices, the mainstream media is desperately trying to keep that information from reaching your breakfast table.

The New York Times also reported on the price of eggs last week, ignoring the sharp decline in prices by only citing February data. "Egg prices continued their upward climb in February despite some easing in overall inflation,” the paper reported, “further straining consumers seeking relief from rising prices in the grocery aisles."

Newsweek also reported on Monday that eggs are now being smuggled into the United States from Mexico due to high prices.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized more egg products from United States borders this year than it has seized pounds of fentanyl. Statistics from the CBP website show that so far in 2025, the agency has seized 5,938 egg products and 1,631 pounds of fentanyl coming into the US. Newsweek could not make an exact one-to-one comparison as CBP measures eggs by number of products and fentanyl by weight.

“One of the reasons President Donald Trump gave for placing tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods was to stop what he sees as the flow of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from the northern and southern borders,” the report continued. “The president swore to lower egg prices 'on Day 1' of his presidency. In early March, the cost of a dozen eggs reached an all-time high of $8.17. A critical reason egg prices are so high is bird flu sweeping through chicken populations, which has led farmers to cull their flocks to prevent the disease from spreading.”

The sharp downward trend of egg prices over the past week was buried in the report and largely dismissed as temporary.

"Travelers are prohibited to bring in fresh eggs, raw chicken, unprocessed avian products, and/or live birds into the United States," a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson previously told Newsweek. "Travelers are encouraged to declare all agriculture products to CBP officers and Agriculture Specialists, failure to declare may lead to potential fines and penalties."

Let's crack open some truth here: The media is playing a shell game with the American people. They're deliberately focusing on outdated February comparisons while ignoring March's dramatic price decline. Even when they acknowledge the recent decline in prices, they are finding ways to dismiss it. Why? Because they can't bear to admit that egg prices are now lower than the average levels we saw at the start of Trump’s term because it undermines the one effective talking point Democrats thought they had.

But the Democrats' attempt to use egg prices as a political weapon has backfired spectacularly. Just like everything else in their playbook, this narrative has cracked under the weight of actual facts.

