Donald Trump 'Shattered The Democratic Party'

The Democrats’ spectacular collapse shows no signs of slowing down, with March delivering even more failures that validate what conservatives have been warning about all along—the party is intellectually and morally bankrupt, driven only by a knee-jerk opposition to anything associated with Trump.

Remember when I warned that the Democrats' obsessive anti-Trump stance could spark a civil war in their party? Well, even Politico can't ignore the writing on the wall anymore, noting that it was supposed to be a bad week for Trump, and it ended up being a disaster for the Democrats.

Instead, the president is ending it on a political high after he and congressional Republicans closed ranks and, with an assist from the looming specter of DOGE, cornered Democrats into voting to avert a government shutdown on their terms. Now, it's Democrats who are fighting each other, distracting Washington, at least temporarily, from Trump's trade war that has wreaked havoc on the stock market. It’s a sign of just how different this Trump is from the one who left office four years ago. Not only is Trump firmly the leader of a GOP he has remade in his image — borne out Tuesday when many hardline members of the House Freedom Caucus voted for their first ever stopgap spending bill. But his mercurial governing style drove a wedge between Democrats, some of whom feared they would play into the president’s hands if they voted to shut the government down.

Politico called it “a sharp contrast from Trump's first term, when he faced a united Democratic front while his own party was often splintered.” I can’t disagree with them there.

Schumer’s decision to back down left House Democrats fuming, reflective of a broader divide within the party over when and how to challenge the president and his agenda amid growing recognition within their ranks that there is something about MAGA that Americans find attractive. It persuaded some progressives to immediately call on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to primary Schumer. By Friday afternoon, Schumer had secured the support of enough Senate Democrats to likely advance the funding measure. Republicans were on the losing end of spending fights during Trump’s first term. After a highly unpopular 35-day partial shutdown in 2019, the president ultimately caved by signing legislation providing $1.375 billion in border wall funding, far shy of the $5.7 billion he initially demanded.

Some Senate Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, worried that the shutdown could give Trump and Musk an opportunity to push their agenda of slashing the federal government. While former Trump officials doubted that furloughed workers would be permanently let go, they couldn’t dismiss the possibility. Democrats feared Trump’s budget director, Russ Vought, might collaborate with Musk to further their goals, seeing it as part of the administration’s broader strategy to shrink the federal government.

The delicious irony here is impossible to miss. Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in their infinite wisdom, actually opposed a continuing resolution that, as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) noted, would have maintained Biden-era spending levels. Let that sink in—they're so desperate to oppose Trump that they positioned themselves against their own party's spending priorities.

“Donald Trump has shattered the Democratic Party,” Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.) declared on X.

Yeah, that pretty much covers it. When your entire political strategy consists of opposing whatever the other side proposes, you've already lost. The Democrats aren't just losing battles anymore—they're losing their identity, their credibility, and their relevance. And frankly, they have no one to blame but themselves.

