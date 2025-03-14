WATCH: Scott Jennings Destroys the Left's Claims of a ‘Trump Recession'

The Trump recovery is underway, yet according to the left, we’re either in the middle of a recession or headed for one because of Trump. This week alone, there have been reports from the liberal media stoking fears of a recession.

“Rather than reignite the economy, Trump’s unusual and unprecedented economic policies, like tariffs, tax cuts, and spending reductions, are raising the specter of not only a recession, but also stagflation: sustained price increases, but no growth to go along with it,” NBC News claimed.

“Could President Trump’s tariffs spur a recession?” USA Today asked on Friday.

And so on.

The only thing the left seems to have in its arsenal right now is the stock market’s performance — which is ironic, considering that when the market tanks under a Democrat, we hear that Wall Street isn’t the same as Main Street. Setting that hypocrisy aside, the reality is that the stock market isn’t nearly as big of a concern as the left wants everyone to believe.

CNN’s Scott Jennings delivered a brutal takedown of the left’s latest attempt to blame President Trump for economic woes, pointing out that market corrections are a normal part of the financial cycle and highlighting strong economic indicators under the current administration.

During a segment, anchor Abby Phillip noted that the Dow had dropped significantly, suggesting uncertainty about the economy’s future. But Jennings wasn’t buying into the doom-and-gloom narrative.

“Well, I think corrections are not unusual,” Jennings stated. He reminded viewers that during the extended bull market from 2009 to 2020, “we even had five corrections during that period.” He emphasized that such fluctuations “tend to be cyclical” and shouldn’t be seen as a sign of deeper economic instability.

Instead of cherry-picking one bad day on Wall Street, Jennings pointed to real-world economic improvements under Trump. “Wholesale inflation is down. Consumer inflation is down. Gas prices are decreasing. Mortgage rates [are] coming down,” he listed. As we’ve reported here at PJ Media, even the price of eggs, which skyrocketed under Biden, has gone down and is significantly lower than when Trump took office.

Beyond lower prices, Jennings highlighted other positive economic indicators: “We’ve seen manufacturing jobs in the last jobs report go up, private investment announcements are going up, and a whole bunch of nutty climate regulations have been eviscerated by this administration.”

In other words, the economy isn’t collapsing; it’s rebounding. And you could tell that Phillip wasn't happy about Jennings bombarding her with facts.

When Phillip pushed back and argued that the Trump economy was supposed to restore confidence in business investment yet some are expressing uncertainty, even former Rep. Adam Kinzinger couldn’t deny the truth. “I talk to many Republican friends that are like, well, I don’t like Donald Trump, but he’s better for the economy.”

Jennings later added, "I don't think anyone should be hysterical over the stock market on one day or six weeks. Corrections occur, and then the markets, you know, move around. But this idea of trying to stimulate more manufacturing in the United States, that's the plan."

Kinzinger’s reluctant admission only underscored Jennings’ point: Despite the media’s attempts to spin a “Trump recession” narrative, the facts tell a different story. Inflation is down, jobs are up, prices are down, and businesses are regaining confidence under Trump’s leadership. Market corrections happen, but the left’s desperate efforts to manufacture economic panic simply don’t hold up against reality.

