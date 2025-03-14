Can Democrats Recover From This Humiliation?

Chuck Schumer just gave us the most spectacular political face-plant in recent memory, and it perfectly encapsulates everything wrong with today's Democratic Party. In a little over a day, the Senate Majority Leader went from tough talk to total surrender, with a bizarre meltdown on MSNBC thrown in for good measure.

"Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to invoke cloture on the House CR,” Schumer claimed on Wednesday. “Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort, but Republicans chose a partisan path, drafting their continuing resolution without any input from congressional Democrats."

Something changed; perhaps some internal polling revealed that the public would blame the Democrats for a shutdown. I’m not sure, but cracks were already forming later that day, and by Thursday evening Schumer was singing a completely different tune, proving once again that Democrats are all bark and no bite.

“I believe it is my job to make the best choice for the country to minimize the harms to the American people,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday. “Therefore I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down. There is nobody in the world — nobody — who wants to shut the government down more than Donald Trump and more than Elon Musk.”

🚨 This must be HUMILIATING for Chuck Schumer!



"I believe it is my job to make the best choice for the country, to minimize the harms to the American people. Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down." pic.twitter.com/BoA9JWVqtP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2025

Schumer is clearly not happy that he was forced to cave. During his MSNBC appearance, he attempted to defend his flip-flop before calling MAGA Republicans "bastards."

“To have the conflict on the best ground, we have, summed up in a sentence, that they're making the middle class pay for tax cuts for billionaires. It's much, much better not to be in the middle of a shutdown, which, to divert people from the number one issue we have against these bastards — sorry, these people — which is not only all these cuts, but they're ruining democracy.”

🚨DESPERATE CHUCK SCHUMER CALLS REPUBLICANS "BASTARDS"🚨



"It's much, much better not to be in the middle of a shutdown, which would divert people from the number one issue we have against these bastards!"



"They're ruining democracy!" pic.twitter.com/9i90rfOv9z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

Make no mistake about it: Chuck Schumer bluffed. He claimed that there weren’t enough votes to invoke cloture. He wanted to put forth a Democrat-approved 30-day stopgap measure to buy more time. Senate Majority Leader John Thune didn’t bite and scheduled the cloture vote, calling Schumer’s bluff. The Democrats had zero leverage to negotiate here. We already know that their party’s approval ratings are in the toilet, and they couldn’t afford to take the blame for the shutdown.

In his desperate attempt to save face, Schumer tried to blame everyone but himself. "There is nobody in the world — nobody — who wants to shut the government down more than Donald Trump and more than Elon Musk," he said.

The clean Continuing Resolution, which funds the government for six months during budget reconciliation, is a massive victory for Republicans and President Trump. Democrats, facing internal pressure at their own luncheon and terrified of being blamed for a shutdown, folded like a cheap suit.

This entire episode proves what conservatives have known all along: Democrats are all about political theater until reality comes knocking. When faced with actual consequences, they'll abandon their tough talk faster than Nancy Pelosi scheduling her next Botox treatment.

The Democratic leadership's complete capitulation within 36 hours of their initial resistance shows just how weak their position really is. They know it, we know it, and now the American people know it too. Schumer and the Democratic Party have been utterly humiliated. Will they ever recover?

