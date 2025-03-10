Trump Finds an Epic Way to Repurpose Biden’s CBP One App for Ilegals

The days of using government technology to roll out the welcome mat for illegal aliens are officially over. The Trump administration has just launched the CBP Home app, replacing Biden's disastrous CBP One system that essentially served as a concierge service for illegal immigration. Remember how Biden used CBP One to usher in over a million illegal aliens? Those days are done. The new app has one crystal-clear message: It's time to go home.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem didn't mince words about the change. "The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One App to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States," she declared. "With the launching of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system."

The app's primary feature is a "Submit Intent to Depart" function, which lets illegal aliens report their planned departure. It's like an RSVP system for self-deportation. How sweet is that? It can also allow users to verify that they have left the United States. According to Fox News Digital, this feature is “limited to those who were paroled into the U.S.”

X is still having trouble due to DDoS attacks, but if you want to see a screenshot, click here.

Noem laid out the options in terms nobody can misunderstand: "The CBP Home App gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return."

The Trump administration isn't just talking tough; it's backing it up with action. On day one, Trump killed the parole function that Biden abused. ICE has now expanded its authority to cancel existing parole statuses, and those previously cherished TPS extensions? Gone for many nationalities.

Even domestic travel is getting a reality check. The CBP One system will now only help facilitate one kind of journey — the one that leads out of the country.

Since Trump has taken office, border crossings have plummeted. Essentially, he secured the border in a matter of weeks. As President Trump told Congress with his characteristic directness, “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation. ‘We must have legislation to secure the border.’ But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

This is a complete reversal of Biden's open-borders disaster. While the Biden administration used technology to welcome illegal immigration, Trump is using it to restore law and order.

The automatic update of all existing CBP One apps to the new CBP Home version sends an unmistakable message: the Biden-era immigration free-for-all is over. The choice for illegal aliens is simple — leave voluntarily now and preserve the possibility of legal return or be deported and face permanent exclusion.

This is what actual border security looks like. No endless processing of bogus asylum claims, no more humanitarian parole abuse, just straightforward enforcement of our immigration laws. It's amazing what can happen when an administration actually wants to solve the border crisis instead of enabling it.

