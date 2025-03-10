Amazon to Trump: You're Hired!

Here's something that's guaranteed to make liberal heads explode: "The Apprentice" is finally coming to streaming. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to all seven seasons of the show that helped cement Donald Trump's image as America's most famous boss, and the timing couldn't be more perfect.

“The streamer will roll out seven seasons of the show — all of the non-celebrity versions featuring Trump — on Mondays beginning March 10. The Apprentice will be available to Prime Video subscribers in the United States only,” The Hollywood Reporter revealed Monday morning. “Amazon declined to comment on whether or how much the president is being paid in the streaming agreement for The Apprentice. Trump was an executive producer of the show, so it’s likely he will be compensated.”

As someone who watched the show with my wife long before Trump entered politics, I can’t deny that I’m excited. I bet many people are, too. The first season averaged a whopping 20 million viewers and completely dominated the 2003-04 ratings. Of course, the mainstream media would rather you forget about this massive success story.

But here's what's really going to drive the left crazy: Amazon Prime Video, one of those "evil" big tech companies leftists love so much, just couldn't resist the Trump effect anymore. It's not just bringing back "The Apprentice," but it also invested $40 million on a Melania Trump documentary. Funny how that whole "resistance" thing works when there's money to be made, isn't it?

“The Apprentice is one of the best shows that I ever produced. The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit,” Burnett said in a statement. “Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday.” Trump added in his own statement, “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us.”

This is bad news for the left.

Let’s not forget that "The Apprentice" shaped Trump's public image and no doubt helped Trump dominate the 2016 Republican primary by establishing him as "America's Boss."

It’s only too bad that episodes of “The Celebrity Apprentice” aren’t part of the package. Why? Several celebrities who appeared on the show have become Trump haters, including George Takei, Dee Snider, Cyndi Lauper, and Penn Jillette, among others.

That said, we’ll be able to see at least one major Trump hater on “The Apprentice” streaming on Amazon: Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). That’s right, Schumer once appeared on the show praising Trump.

I wonder if he'd like that footage scrubbed from history now? Now everyone can stream it.

The timing of this streaming release is absolutely perfect. While the mainstream media continues its pathetic attempts to smear Trump, millions of Americans will now have the chance to see why they fell in love with him in the first place.

Leftists really should be panicking about this. They know that when people see Trump in action, making deals, demanding excellence, and saying "you're fired" to underperformers, and, of course, seeing people like Chuck Schumer on the show, it completely destroys their manufactured narrative about him.

