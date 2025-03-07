Worst Putin Puppet Ever: Trump Threatens Russia With Sanctions

For years, Democrats have smeared Trump as a Russian asset, a puppet of Putin, and even accused him of colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election. They’ve also been quick to criticize his blunt rhetoric on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, especially after Trump called him a “dictator without elections” last month. Following last week’s tense Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelensky, Democrats erupted in outrage with the same old rhetoric we’ve gotten used to hearing from them.

“Let’s cut to the chase: The president of the United States is a coward who is Vladimir Putin’s puppet,” Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) told CNN. “And the vice president of the United States is a pogue and a coward who is Donald Trump’s puppet.”

“Our leaders acting like ventriloquist dummies for Putin. Disgusting,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said in a post on X.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) called Trump and Vance “Russia’s best negotiators.”

But on Friday, Trump demanded Russia get to the peace table "before it's too late" and threatened massive sanctions until they reached a settlement.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”"

Worst. Putin. Puppet. Ever.

Yes, Trump criticized Zelensky. Yes, he called him a "dictator without elections." But while the pearl-clutchers in Washington hyperventilate over mean tweets, Russia is absolutely demolishing Ukraine on the battlefield. Trump sees what anyone with two brain cells to rub together can see — this war needs to end before Ukraine is completely destroyed.

The Biden administration's strategy was to keep writing blank checks while watching Ukraine get pummeled. Trump's strategy? Get both sides to the negotiating table, use America's economic muscle to force a peace deal, and stop the bloodshed.

Which approach sounds more responsible to you?

Let's remember some inconvenient facts the mainstream media keeps forgetting: Russia grabbed Crimea in 2014 on Obama's watch. Putin launched his full-scale invasion while Biden was napping at the wheel. And now, despite three years of blank checks from the United States, Ukraine is losing ground daily.

Trump's diplomatic approach might not be warm and fuzzy enough for the Washington elites who think we should just fund the war endlessly, but it's focused on results. The administration is actively working to bring both sides together, maintaining communication channels with both Putin and Zelensky, and using America's economic leverage to force a resolution.

Despite the blowup last week, Zelensky is ready to sit at the negotiating table.

“Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer,” Zelensky said earlier this week. He also acknowledged America’s vital role in Ukraine’s survival, writing, “We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.”

