BREAKING: The House Votes to Censure Al Green, and Democrats Went Nuts

After House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) ejected Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) from President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, the House formally censured Green on Thursday.

Democrats had tried to block the measure but failed. The measure passed with Republican backing and support from 10 Democrats.

The ten Democrats who voted to censure Green are Reps. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), Ed Case (D-Hawaii), Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Jim Himes (D-Conn.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.). Green and freshman Rep. Shomari Figures (D-Ala.) voted “present.”

"Al Green's childish outburst exposed the chaos and dysfunction within the Democrat party since President Trump's overwhelming win in November and his success in office thus far. It is not surprising 198 Democrats refused to support Green's censure given their history of radical, inflammatory rhetoric fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said.

Fox News Digital has more.

Republicans raced to introduce competing resolutions to censure Green on Wednesday, with three separate texts being drafted within hours of each other. Fox News Digital was told that Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., whose resolution got a vote on the House floor Thursday morning, had reached out to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., about working on a censure resolution immediately after Trump's speech ended on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the House Freedom Caucus had aimed to make good on a threat to censure any Democrats who protested Trump's speech, and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, crafted his own censure resolution against Green that got more than 30 House GOP co-sponsors. But Newhouse took to the House floor on Wednesday afternoon to deem his resolution "privileged," a maneuver forcing House leaders to take up a bill within two legislative days.

Upon the measure’s passage, Democrats once again got disruptive in the chamber as they did during Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday, forcing Johnson to demand order multiple times.

Democrats began singing “We Shall Overcome,” a gospel song closely tied to the U.S. civil rights movement, because, I suppose, they're implying that censuring Green is racist?

After security escorted him out of the chamber during Trump's speech Tuesday night, someone asked Green whether his spectacle was the best way to make his point; Green adamantly insisted that it was. “It is the best way to get it across to a person who uses his incivility,” he claimed, seemingly oblivious to the irony. “Who uses his incivility against our civility. He is a person who has consistently… used incivility against civility.”

Green also said he was prepared to accept any consequences for his outburst. “I’m willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn’t say to anyone, ‘Don’t punish me.’ I’ve said I’ll accept the punishment,” he said. “But it’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”

It's worth noting that there is no plan to cut either.

