Al Green Tries to Justify His Tantrum During Trump’s Speech

Matt Margolis | 12:10 AM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

If you watched Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening, you know that Democrats behaved like children, and Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was so disruptive that House Speaker Mike Johnson had him forcibly removed from the chamber. 

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Green doubled down on his disruptive behavior and, of course, defended his childish actions.

“The president said he had a mandate, and I was making it clear to the president that he has no mandate to cut Medicaid,” Green said. “I have people who are very fearful. These are poor people, and they have only Medicaid in their lives when it comes to their health care. And I want him to know that his budget calls for deep cuts in Medicaid.”

This, of course, is not true. But Green couldn’t care less. He also called for raising the cap on Social Security and warned that Medicare could be at risk. 

“He needs to save Medicaid, protect it. We need to raise the cap on Social Security,” he said. “These are the safety net programs that people in my congressional district depend on. And this president seems to care less about them and more about the number of people that he can remove from the various programs that have been so helpful to so many people.”

When asked whether yelling during Trump’s speech was the best way to make his point, Green adamantly insisted that it was. “It is the best way to get it across to a person who uses his incivility,” he claimed, seemingly oblivious to the irony. “Who uses his incivility against our civility. He is a person who has consistently… used incivility against civility.”

RelatedTrump’s Two Epic Mic Drop Moments During His Speech I Can’t Get Over

Green said he was prepared to accept any consequences for his outburst. “I’m willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn’t say to anyone, ‘Don’t punish me.’ I’ve said I’ll accept the punishment,” he said. “But it’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”

Again, Trump has no such desire. 

Asked what exactly he had shouted in the chamber, Green confirmed: “That he has no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

The Texas congressman also said his protest was part of a broader opposition to Trump. “I have other things I’m protesting, and I’m also working on my articles of impeachment,” he stated. “This president is unfit. He should not hold the office. Thirty-four felony convictions, two times impeached.”

Despite his removal from the chamber, Green remained defiant. “This is the richest country in the world, and we have people who don’t have good health care,” he said. “We’ve got to do better. And now we are about to cut Medicaid, which is for poor people. Health care has become wealth care for many people. We can’t afford to let that happen.”

Again, we’re not, but he doesn’t seem to care.

Green better get censured for his stupid stunt.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP

