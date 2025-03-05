Ouch! Even MSNBC Thought the Democrats Messed Up Big Time During Trump’s Speech

Not enough words can be said about how epic Trump's speech last night was, or how disgusting Democrats were with their childish displays of resistance and disruption. The left's behavior was an embarrassment to our nation, and their antics fell flat with the American people who were watching.

Of course, our views here at PJ Media and other conservative outlets only mean so much. What's really telling is what left-wing media had to say about the Democrats' behavior — and it was brutal.

Even the most partisan liberal commentators couldn't defend what we all witnessed. Over at MSNBC, in a remarkably candid exchange, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele couldn’t hold back and legit gave honest assessments of Democrats' strategic failures during Trump's speech to Congress.

"The bingo signs were killing me. I don't know who thought of the bingo signs, but they should be fired," Steele declared bluntly during the panel discussion.

Yeah, yeah, I know Steele is a former RNC chairman and all, but he doesn’t act or sound like a Republican anymore. But Sanders Hyphen Townsend is a Biden campaign alum and former chief spokesperson and senior advisor for Kamala Harris during her stint as vice president. And guess what? She didn't hold back either, offering a scathing assessment of her own party's leadership.

"This is an indictment, in my opinion, on the Democratic leadership," Sanders-Townsend stated. "I talked to a lot of members … they was texting, the staff were on my phones, and they were calling … The Democratic leadership said they didn't want disruptions, and they wanted people to attend and bring a guest, and they wanted, you know, a little business as usual.”

According to Sanders-Townsend, there's growing discontent within Democratic ranks. "There is a palpable disgust, as Claire said, from not just the members but their constituents. And it's like a pot, as someone described it to me, that's boiling and it's about to bubble over. If you do not allow the members a space to release valve, it's going to bubble over. And this was a — the members didn’t — the visuals are not taking back the House in 2026.”

Steele contrasted this with Democrats' meek response at Trump's address.

"What happened tonight? The Republicans weren't coming to play," he said. "They weren't going to give the Democrats the quarter. They knew what they were going to do. They knew they were going to try to be disruptive in some form. And their goal was to shut it down.”

When pressed about what Democrats should have done differently, Steele didn't mince words.

"Some of us believe they shouldn't have shown up,” he said. "Or, if they showed up, at a certain point — […] when the congressman was kicked out, half that room should've left with him, because that was the point."

He’s probably right. It didn’t matter what Trump said; everything was pre-planned, so why pretend like this was some genuine display of outrage and not just a staged protest that backfired spectacularly?