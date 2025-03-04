Trump Hints That Ukraine May Oust Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy didn't just blow his White House meeting with President Trump last week – he may have blown his entire presidency.

Trump suggested this week that the Ukrainian leader could be ousted after his pathetic performance in the Oval Office, where he managed to transform what should have been a golden opportunity into a complete disaster.

“Russia says that your administration's foreign policy is, quote, largely in line with their vision,” a reporter told Trump on Monday.

“Well, I'll tell you what I think: it takes two to tango,” Trump said. “And you're going to have to make a deal with Russia, and you're going to have to make a deal with Ukraine. You're going to have to have the assent, and you're going to have to have the consent from the European nations because I think that's important. And from us, I think everybody has to get into a room, so to speak, and we have to make a deal.”

Trump continued, “And the deal can be made very fast. It should not be that hard a deal to make. It could be made very fast. Now, maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal. And if somebody doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person won't be around very long. That person will not be listened to very long because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal. I believe certainly the people of Ukraine want to make a deal. They've suffered more than anybody else. We talk about suffering. They've suffered.”

However, there may be a way forward with Zelenskyy.

“I have been told by a senior official here that nothing's going to happen with this minerals deal until Zelensky goes in front of cameras and makes an explicit public apology for the way that he behaved himself, behaved in the Oval Office with that meeting,” Fox News’s Peter Doocy reported Tuesday.

Last week, Zelenskyy committed one of the most shocking diplomatic failures I’ve ever seen. Instead of showing gratitude for the billions America has sent to support his war, he argued with both Trump and Vice President JD Vance in front of reporters. Trump, disgusted by this display, kicked Zelenskyy out without signing a rare earth minerals deal worth hundreds of millions to Ukraine.

“You’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out,” Trump told Zelenskyy, making it clear that America’s patience with Ukraine is limited.

Trump had previously called Zelenskyy a “dictator” for refusing to hold elections during wartime. When Zelenskyy continued his tirade, Vice President Vance called him out, saying, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Trump demanded what any reasonable person would: gratitude. “You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards. You’re buried there. Your people are dying,” Trump said bluntly.

After the disastrous meeting, Trump posted a scathing message: “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”